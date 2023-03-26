BZR on Coinstore - a Significant Milestone for Bazaars
Bazaars, the up-and-coming crypto-based P2P marketplace, makes a huge stride towards wider accessibility and adoption with the BZR listing on Coinstore.DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazaars, an innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace that leverages the power of cryptocurrencies, has announced a major development in its journey toward mainstream recognition and adoption.
On Friday, 24th March, the platform's utility token, BZR, is set to be listed on Coinstore, a leading digital asset exchange that connects buyers and sellers around the world.
This move not only offers Bazaars' users greater access to digital assets but also positions the platform for wider adoption in the rapidly expanding crypto market.
The CEO of Bazaars commented on the new developments saying, “with this significant milestone, Bazaars will continue to establish itself as a promising player in the evolving landscape of decentralized commerce.”
Bazaars is at the bleeding edge of a trillion-dollar e-commerce industry with its newly launched peer-to-peer marketplace that allows users to trade high-value physical items while using cryptocurrencies. Users on Bazaars' marketplace are able to leverage Bazaars' decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain network to sell, buy and ship any physical or digital item around the world.
What's more, Bazaars uses Aramex, which is a leading logistics partner, to facilitate the shipment of products from one user to the other. Thanks to the BZR token, users on the marketplace not only get to exchange assets with crypto, but they also receive a percentage of profits generated from fees on the Bazaars marketplace.
A spokesperson from the company also talked about the recent developments at Bazaars' saying, “the company’s use of Aramex as its logistics partner ensures that users can ship and receive products from anywhere in the world with ease and convenience. Aramex is renowned for its top-notch logistics solutions, including warehousing, shipping, and customs clearance, among others.”
By leveraging Aramex's expertise, as well as the reputation of Coinbase payment and escrow services, Bazaars provides a seamless shopping experience that caters to the diverse needs of its users.
About Coinstore
Coinstore is an up-and-coming crypto exchange with a spot and futures crypto trading market. Founded in 2020, this exchange is primarily focused on the Southeast Asia market but is also available worldwide. Coinstore’s main advantage is their fast and smooth crypto trading service, not to mention an OTC desk as well as NFT and derivatives business.
About Bazaars
Bazaars is a proof-of-stake blockchain network designed to operate as a peer-to-peer marketplace. Using Bazaars marketplace, anyone can exchange physical items as well as digital assets with one another while using crypto as a form of payment. The company boasts a leadership and advisory team that has over 2.5 centuries of combined experience in e-commerce, logistics, mobile payments, and finance compliance. Currently, the Bazaars marketplace app is available on Google Play and Apple App store with additional plans to get BZR token listed on more exchanges. For more information, go to https://bazaars.io/
