Kestrel Golf's High-Performance Tee Takes the Golfing World by Storm
The product delivers maximum distance, accuracy, and consistency to give golfers a competitive edge on the course.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kestrel Golf is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated High-Performance Tee designed to revolutionize the way golfers tee off.
Kestrel Golf makes elite-performance golf accessories including tee’s, gloves, towels, and more. The company is committed to providing golfers with the tools they need to improve their performance on the course, with its products being designed and tested by golfers, for golfers. At its very core, Kestrel Golf is dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
In the company’s most recent news, Kestrel Golf has released its most game-changing product, its High-Performance Golf Tee. With its innovative design, the High- Performance Tee delivers maximum distance, accuracy, and consistency, giving golfers a competitive edge on the course. The tee's unique shape and construction reduce friction between the tee and the ball, resulting in faster ball speed and longer drives.
“The wood golf tee was invented back in 1899 and has become an understated staple of equipment every golfer relies on,” says Founder of Kestrel Golf, Jim Kelly. “With the launch of our High-Performance Golf Tee, we are bringing innovation and style to an area of the game often overlooked by golfers. Our patented Performance Golf Tee has been thoughtfully engineered to reduce friction, reduce ball spin, and last longer than traditional cup tee's. Our products have been independently tested by the industry’s leading robotics company, Golf Laboratories, and the results speak for themselves - more distance, improved dispersion, and greater durability.”
“Tees do matter when it comes to reducing friction and spin.” states Gene Parente, Founder of Golf Laboratories and the foremost robot-testing expert in the industry. “I strongly suggest trying to find tees with prongs at the top [exactly the product offered by Kestrel Golf], and you’ll be happy with your purchase.”
Kestrel Golf’s High-Performance Tee is available in two sizes - 2 3/4 inch and 3 1/4 inch, - to accommodate golfers of all skill levels and preferences. Kestrel tees are made from a patented high-tech polymer that is extremely durable and lightweight coupled with a unique black and white design make it easy to spot on the course.
What truly makes the performance tee superior to the competition, however, are five unique differences:
- Six pinpoint prongs that create minimal surface area, reducing ball contact by 83%
- Round tips allow the ball to roll over the leading edge of the tee, thereby reducing friction
- Smaller head diameter that sits the ball higher in the cup, reducing the force needed to lift the ball out of the cup
- “Performance” coating on the head which reduces the friction between the ball and the tee by 90%, allowing an almost frictionless release of the golf ball
“The results are unanimous,” Kelly says. “The Kestrel Performance Tee delivers greater total distance, carry, reduced spin rate and lasts longer. Get yours now!”
For more information about Kestrel Golf's technology and products, visit their website at www.kestrelgolf.com.
About Kestrel Golf
Kestrel Golf was founded in 2022 by Jim Kelly, a leading expert who has spent the last 15 years leading brands in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, launching new ventures, and working in the public sector. He is a published author, entrepreneur and CEO that is inspired by his family and driven by his passions to help deliver meaningful innovation while helping inspire the next generation of leaders.
Kestrel Golf's technology is backed by years of research and development, and has been tested extensively by professional golfers and amateurs alike. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has made it a trusted brand among golfers around the world.
