Scentopia Singapore Offers Complimentary Orchid Scent Crafting Workshops to International Visitors
The workshops are offered as part of the wildly popular SingapoRewards programme provided by the Singapore Tourism Board.SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scentopia Singapore is excited to announce a series of free scent crafting workshops for international visitors under Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) SingapoRewards programme. The workshops are designed to showcase the unique and diverse scents of Singapore, and to offer visitors a hands-on experience of creating their own signature room fragrances.
The highly anticipated, multi-sensory workshops will be held daily at Scentopia Singapore's new tourist attraction, which features over 300 unique orchid infused aromas and the largest collection of orchid perfumes in Asia. The workshop offers visitors a chance to learn about the art of perfumery and create a unique souvenir to take home with them.
Additionally, Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the history and cultural significance of Singapore's iconic flowers, such as the national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim, and to explore the scents of exotic spices and ingredients brought into Singapore by Sir Raffles’ team which have shaped Singapore's cultural and culinary heritage.
Scentopia has 500+ augmented reality experiences to explore, which take visitors on an amazing journey into world of scents to better understand their own ‘sense of smell.’ According to organizers of the event, the sense of smell is closely related to wellbeing and keeps us safe in various ways. Scentopia hopes to share this with wider audience and help them in their wellness journey.
"We are thrilled to part of STB’s SingapoRewards programme to offer these free workshops to international visitors," said Mrs Prachi Saini Garg, founder of Scentopia Singapore. "Our workshops are designed to offer a fun and interactive experience of Singapore's unique orchid scents, and to showcase the creativity and artistry of perfumery. We believe that these workshops will be a great way for visitors to create lasting memories of their time in Singapore."
The orchid scent crafting workshops are open to all visitors to Singapore and will be held daily from 9 am to 7 pm. Visitors will learn the basics of perfumery and create their own signature fragrance using a range of local orchids and other rainforest ingredients, such as Angsana, Sir Raffles spices, and other Singaporean botanicals.
"We are confident that Scentopia will be a unique SingapoRewards experience for tourists, helping them create lasting memories," said Mrs Garg. "We believe that our unique approach to fragrance exploration will be a hit with visitors."
With its unique blend of art, science, and nature, Scentopia promises to be a must-visit destination for fragrance enthusiasts and anyone looking for a truly immersive and interactive experience in the garden city of Singapore.
Please visit the SingapoRewards website to check for eligibility and to register - https://singaporewards.visitsingapore.com/en/experiences/37937
For more information about Scentopia innovation and digitized perfume making, please see https://www.scentopia-singapore.com/perfume_making_sentosa.html
Additional info about Singapore orchid scents can be seen at https://www.scentopia-singapore.com/singaporean-orchid-scent-notes.html.
For more information, please email info@scentopia-singapore.com.
Ms. Prachi
Scentopia Singapore
+ +65 91814871
info@scentopia-singapore.com