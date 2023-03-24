USGrants.org tracks over 159 funding programs and over $533 million in funding for higher education in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 159 funding programs totaling more than $533 million dollars allocated to higher education programs, services, and institutions in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Program, Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.335A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052022 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Logistical Support for a Delegation of Iraqi Educators and Higher Education Officials Attending the 2018 NAFSA: Association of International Educators Annual Conference and Exposition and Two-day University Familiarization Program

Funding Number: DOS BAGHDAD PD 2018 001

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Iraq

Funding Amount: $100,000

Library of Congress - Of the People: Widening the Path: CCDI – Higher Education

Funding Number: 030ADV21R0227

Agency: Library of Congress

Funding Amount: $60,000

Higher Education for Innovation and Growth

Funding Number: 72027823RFA00003

Agency: Agency for International Development, Jordan USAID-Amman

Funding Amount: $20,000,000

Distance Education Grants Program for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas (DEG)

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 003625

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $750,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI) Program, Assistance Listing Number 84.031L

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 040522 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $500,000

Developing Female Leadership in Higher Education

Funding Number: SCAISB 21 AW 005 01262021

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Pakistan

Funding Amount: $500,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Federal TRIO Programs (Training Program), Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.103A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 042622 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $386,882

Resident Instruction Grants Program for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 006357

Agency: Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $450,000

Distance Education Grants (DEG) for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 005075

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $85,000

Accelerating Local Potential Addendum to the Science, Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships in Higher Education Program Annual Program Statement

Funding Number: 7200AA18APS00003 ADDENDUM ALP

Agency: Agency for International Development

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

USAID Higher Education Solutions Network

Funding Number: RFA OAA 12 000004

Agency: Agency for International Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

National Level Curriculum Development and Educational Policy Support for English Teaching in Afghanistan Higher Education

Funding Number: SCAKAB 12 AW 005 SCA 04062012

Agency: Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Distance Education Grants Program for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas

Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 009562

Agency: Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: $200,000

Long Range Funding Opportunity Announcement for Science, Technology, Engineering Mathematics (STEM) for K 12 Institutions of Higher Education

Funding Number: ONRFOA10 023

Agency: Office of Naval Research

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Special Focus Competition Program for North American Mobility in Higher Education CFDA 84.116N

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 012710 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

USAID/Nepal Agriculture Higher Education Activity

Funding Number: 72036722APS00001

Agency: Agency for International Development, Ghana USAID-Accra

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Predominantly Black Institutions Competitive Grant Program Assistance Listing Number 84.382A

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 051421 003

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $600,000

Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions (NASNTI) Program, Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.031X

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 051022 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $550,000

USAID Improving Higher Education Quality Program in Vietnam

Funding Number: USAID VN 486 12 008 RFA

Agency: Thailand USAID Bangkok

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Learn and Serve America Higher Education FY 2009

Funding Number: CNCS GRANTS 011309 001

Agency: Corporation for National and Community Service

Funding Amount: $500,000

Sustainable U.S.-Palestinian Higher Education Partnerships

Funding Number: OPAPDFY22007

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Jerusalem

Funding Amount: $100,000

Higher Education Partnerships for Innovation and Impact (HEPII)

Funding Number: SOL OAA 15 000048

Agency: Agency for International Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Higher Education Multicultural Scholars Program

Funding Number: USDA NIFA HEMS 004636

Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Higher Education Partnerships Dominican Republic Addendum_STIP APS

Funding Number: 7200AA19APS00008

Agency: Agency for International Development

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/higher-education

USGrants.org has also tracked more than 890 funding programs from the Department of Education in the United States, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency/department-of-education

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.