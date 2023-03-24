USGrants.org tracks over 159 funding programs and over $533 million in funding for higher education in the US
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 159 funding programs totaling more than $533 million dollars allocated to higher education programs, services, and institutions in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Program, Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.335A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 052022 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Logistical Support for a Delegation of Iraqi Educators and Higher Education Officials Attending the 2018 NAFSA: Association of International Educators Annual Conference and Exposition and Two-day University Familiarization Program
Funding Number: DOS BAGHDAD PD 2018 001
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Iraq
Funding Amount: $100,000
Library of Congress - Of the People: Widening the Path: CCDI – Higher Education
Funding Number: 030ADV21R0227
Agency: Library of Congress
Funding Amount: $60,000
Higher Education for Innovation and Growth
Funding Number: 72027823RFA00003
Agency: Agency for International Development, Jordan USAID-Amman
Funding Amount: $20,000,000
Distance Education Grants Program for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas (DEG)
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 003625
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $750,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI) Program, Assistance Listing Number 84.031L
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 040522 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $500,000
Developing Female Leadership in Higher Education
Funding Number: SCAISB 21 AW 005 01262021
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Pakistan
Funding Amount: $500,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Federal TRIO Programs (Training Program), Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.103A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 042622 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $386,882
Resident Instruction Grants Program for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 006357
Agency: Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $450,000
Distance Education Grants (DEG) for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 005075
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $85,000
Accelerating Local Potential Addendum to the Science, Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships in Higher Education Program Annual Program Statement
Funding Number: 7200AA18APS00003 ADDENDUM ALP
Agency: Agency for International Development
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
USAID Higher Education Solutions Network
Funding Number: RFA OAA 12 000004
Agency: Agency for International Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
National Level Curriculum Development and Educational Policy Support for English Teaching in Afghanistan Higher Education
Funding Number: SCAKAB 12 AW 005 SCA 04062012
Agency: Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Distance Education Grants Program for Institutions of Higher Education in Insular Areas
Funding Number: USDA NIFA RIGP 009562
Agency: Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $200,000
Long Range Funding Opportunity Announcement for Science, Technology, Engineering Mathematics (STEM) for K 12 Institutions of Higher Education
Funding Number: ONRFOA10 023
Agency: Office of Naval Research
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Special Focus Competition Program for North American Mobility in Higher Education CFDA 84.116N
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 012710 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
USAID/Nepal Agriculture Higher Education Activity
Funding Number: 72036722APS00001
Agency: Agency for International Development, Ghana USAID-Accra
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Predominantly Black Institutions Competitive Grant Program Assistance Listing Number 84.382A
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 051421 003
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $600,000
Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE): Higher Education Programs (HEP): Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions (NASNTI) Program, Assistance Listing Number (ALN) 84.031X
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 051022 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $550,000
USAID Improving Higher Education Quality Program in Vietnam
Funding Number: USAID VN 486 12 008 RFA
Agency: Thailand USAID Bangkok
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Learn and Serve America Higher Education FY 2009
Funding Number: CNCS GRANTS 011309 001
Agency: Corporation for National and Community Service
Funding Amount: $500,000
Sustainable U.S.-Palestinian Higher Education Partnerships
Funding Number: OPAPDFY22007
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Jerusalem
Funding Amount: $100,000
Higher Education Partnerships for Innovation and Impact (HEPII)
Funding Number: SOL OAA 15 000048
Agency: Agency for International Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Higher Education Multicultural Scholars Program
Funding Number: USDA NIFA HEMS 004636
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Higher Education Partnerships Dominican Republic Addendum_STIP APS
Funding Number: 7200AA19APS00008
Agency: Agency for International Development
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/higher-education
USGrants.org has also tracked more than 890 funding programs from the Department of Education in the United States, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency/department-of-education
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
