Oral History Honoree, Michael Daniel Reflects on EIA Collaboration with Dick Riley
Media Relations, Michael Daniel
March 23, 2023, 21:56 GMT
Michael was one of 27 oral history honorees featured in A People’s Movement: A Playbook to honor the Educational Improvement Act Collaboration with Dick Riley.
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former South Carolina Lt. Governor, Michael Daniel was honored to take part in the 90th birthday celebration of Governor Dick Riley, an iconic leader responsible for the grassroots movement that would lead to the Education Improvement Act of 1984.
Mr. Daniel joined with 26 other interviewees featured in the new book, A People’s Movement: A Playbook, released by Furman University’s Riley Institute on January 31st and detailing the coalition which came together in the name of education improvement and reform. Mr. Riley’s legacy as a two-term governor and lifelong advocate for the people of South Carolina is recounted fondly by Mr. Daniel and other contributors to the historical account of the EIA.
“What an honor to celebrate this man, this icon, as he marked his 90th birthday” said Mr. Daniel of Mr. Riley. “To look back on his legacy and recognize how this man mobilized and led such a groundbreaking movement for change is still awe inspiring today. Dick knew how to leverage the community, key lawmakers, and decision makers to bring the EIA to life and forever change the landscape of our education system, one cent at a time.”
Mr. Daniel is quick to acknowledge the many successes of Dick Riley’s time in office and credits his leadership with the long-term benefit of using education to develop a workforce equipped to support the growth and evolution of South Carolina’s economy. Mr. Riley was the first two-term governor of South Carolina and spent two terms as U.S. Secretary of Education. He remains active with the Riley Institute at Furman University and supports his law firm, Nelson Mullins, as they lead community initiatives and social programs.
Michael Daniel graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism before receiving his J.D. from USC School of Law. For ten years, Mr. Daniel served in the South Carolina House of Representatives and was voted by the house members to the position of speaker Pro Tem. He was elected Lieutenant Governor and served from 1983 to 1987, during which time he contributed to Dick Riley’s Education Improvement Act (EIA). Mr. Daniel was responsible for leading literacy initiatives throughout the state of South Carolina and for supporting the growth of the film industry within the state.
