Babette Bean Participates in eXp Agent Revenue Share & Equity Benefits

Babette participated in eXp’s revenue sharing and equity benefits payouts for 2022, a growth strategy aligning the company with its agent and broker interests.
BELLINGHAM, WASH, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent real estate agent, Babette Bean is proud to support the future growth strategy and goals of eXp Realty® a real estate brokerage known for its agent-centric approach to business. On March 3, the company released its 2022 figures for revenue share and agent equity payout, a compensation model which prioritizes agent growth.
As an agent in this growing real estate brokerage, Babette and her fellow agents received a collective revenue share increase of 20% in 2022. eXp World Holdings issued in excess of 2.5 million eXp Realty shares to its realty agents and brokers last year, the value of which totals more than $42.5 million. The company went public in 2013, and its stock has consistently outperformed other publicly traded real estate platforms, brokerages, and franchisors.
“In an industry rife with corporate bureaucracy, it’s refreshing to focus on the important business of real estate,” says Babette Bean. “My time is spent advocating for and focusing on my clients and contributing to the company’s continued health and success.”
eXp Realty is considered the largest independent real estate company throughout the world and boasts in excess of 87,000 agents across the United States and internationally. Real estate professionals representing eXp Realty are provided the unique opportunity to earn equity shares for their production.
Babette Bean graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She was involved in education in the Minneapolis area before starting her real estate career, and she is a founding member of the Twin Cities Children’s Museum. Babette lives in Naples, Florida and continues to build upon her successful real estate career. She is a world traveler and trilingual. Babette has won numerous real estate awards, locally and nationally.
For more news and information about Babette Bean, check out her Linkedin page.
