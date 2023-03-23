There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,352 in the last 365 days.
Michael Clements Supports the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in Honor of Mother
March 23, 2023, 20:38 GMT
Engineering executive Michael Clements has recently donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in memory of his mother.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Clements, engineer executive and president of Winward Engineers & Consultants has recently contributed to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) to honor his mother, who tragically lost her battle with ovarian cancer last year. The organization’s mission is to promote awareness, support patients, and advance research of this disease.
OCRA and its innovative research projects provide financial assistance to patients in need and expand educational programs to increase public awareness of the signs, symptoms, and risk factors associated with ovarian cancer.
“After the unfortunate passing of my mother, I am committed to doing everything in my ability to ensure that others do not experience the devastating loss of losing a loved one to cancer,” says Clements. “My mother was an incredible woman with a giving heart who touched the lives of so many people, and I am honored to carry on her legacy through this donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Together, we can bring ourselves one step closer to finding a cure.”
The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is the largest global charity dedicated to advancing research, advocating for patient support, and raising awareness about ovarian cancer. Since its inception, OCRA has invested over $100 million in life-saving research and provided support to thousands of women affected by the disease. Through the support of generous donors, the organization is determined to change the future for women battling with ovarian cancer.
Michael Clements is an accomplished engineering executive with extensive global experience leading multidisciplinary consultants in complex projects. With a proven track record of fostering and maintaining client relationships, designing solution strategies and steering teams to success, Clements is an expert in new construction, renovations and commissioning. He holds his Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and earned his Masters of Business Administration from J. Mack Robinson’s College of Business at Georgia State University.
To learn more about the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, please visit their website at https://ocrahope.org/
