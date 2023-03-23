Humane Action Pittsburgh Announces Film Screening of Award-Winning Film on Plight of American Wild Horses

"Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West" takes viewers on a thrilling, heart-touching journey with America's wild equines.

Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West won Best Documentary at Boston and St. Louis Film Festivals Qualifying if to be Nominated for an Oscar

We are grateful that Humane Action Pittsburgh has brought our award-winning film to the city and expect to see the tremendous showing of viewers we’ve seen in other states.” — Marty Irby, executive director, Animal Wellness Action