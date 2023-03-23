Humane Action Pittsburgh Announces Film Screening of Award-Winning Film on Plight of American Wild Horses
Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West won Best Documentary at Boston and St. Louis Film Festivals Qualifying if to be Nominated for an Oscar
We are grateful that Humane Action Pittsburgh has brought our award-winning film to the city and expect to see the tremendous showing of viewers we’ve seen in other states.”PITTSBURGH, PENN., UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Humane Action Pittsburgh proudly presents–from director and producer Ashley Avis (Disney’s Black Beauty, 2020) – the first Pittsburgh screening of Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West. The film has won accolades at numerous film festivals across the U.S., including Best Documentary at the Boston and St. Louis Film Festivals, qualifying the documentary to be nominated for an Oscar this year.
— Marty Irby, executive director, Animal Wellness Action
The documentary, four years in the making, debuted last year to rave reviews and sold-out audiences. The film displays breathtaking cinematography of wild horses living free across vast stretches of public lands, immersing audiences into the intimate world of their closely bonded equine families; while exposing the terrible injustices they face by the federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Dept. of Interior.
Avis and crew attended mass roundups, documenting terrible acts of animal cruelty, violations of the federal Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, misuse of federal tax dollars, and violations of Constitutional Rights as well as Freedom of the Press.
Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West is being screened one night only on Wednesday, April 12 at Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the film starting at 6:30; immediately following the screening, Marty Irby an 8-time world champion equestrian who is featured in the film, will host a special discussion and take questions from the audience. Irby was named one of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2019, 2020, and 2021, and honored by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 for his work to protect American equines. Irby conceived and worked to successfully pass a measure through the U.S. House in 2020 to help better protect wild equids residing on federal lands, and lobbied for the introduction of the Veterans for Mustangs Act, H.R. 726, led by Reps. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., and Troy Carter, D-La. in the U.S. House of Representatives last month.
“Humans have always shared such a special connection with horses,” said Natalie Ahwesh, executive director at Humane Action Pittsburgh. “We are thrilled to have this award-winning film screened in the Gateway to the West. I think people will be really moved to see both the beauty and the plight of our American wild mustangs play out before their eyes,” remarked Ahwesh.
“We are grateful that Humane Action Pittsburgh has brought our award-winning film to the city and expect to see the tremendous showing of viewers we’ve seen in other states,” said Marty Irby. “Ashley Avis has created a magnificent work in this cinematography that shares an in-depth and behind the scenes look at the plight out iconic American equines are facing at the hands of federal bureaucrats who are killing wild horses and costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.”
A trailer for the film can be found here. Tickets are on sale now (wildbeauty.eventbrite.com) and will not be available at the door.
Joseph Grove
ANIMAL WELLNESS ACTION
+1 502-472-6225
email us here