EMBARK ON A THRILLING JOURNEY FOR EXISTENTIAL LOVE WITHIN THE PAGES OF THIS ENTHRALLING NOVEL

Author R.J Mikelionis M.D pens a story of how love can alter one’s life journey across seas, deserts, and continents
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Love is a dichotomous entity that can bring light or darkness. For John Cameron, it left answers to his life riddles and mysteries. However, the underlying question remains, is love a momentary sentiment or a potent power that determines one's destiny?
The story pivots on John Caremon’s life; a doctor drawn to the things he experienced with his profession. He became curious about some medical practices he encountered and fought for the rights of his patients. However, he was immensely disappointed by the amount of injustices he witnessed, affecting his personal life and career.
After Cameron’s service as a shipboard doctor in Vietnam, his life drifts overseas. Until he meets Chris, over a song in a Greek taverna in Athens. They say the strongest love stems from the most unexpected encounters. In Chris and Cameron’s case, this is very much true. But suddenly Chris leaves. Cameron journeys to find her — from Corfu to Venice, to Istanbul, and finally to a desert destination. In the desert, he encounters a blue fire spirit of legend. The blue fire spirit reveals the secret that Chris has been trying to show him all along.
A Clarion review reads, "In the book's frenzied emergency room and bedside scenes, he feels the weight of his own work." "Blue fire is a wild, searching historical novel in which a yearning doctor traverses landscapes to find his true self."
While a Blue Ink Review speaks highly of this book, “The insider's medical knowledge is the novel’s biggest strength; for those of strong stomach, the hospital scenes are gripping and effective… The prose otherwise has remarkable range, at times playfully descriptive, at times spare and haunting.”
A most favorable review from Reader Views says that “the medical knowledge of the author is beyond perfect and definitely the largest success of the tale... The beginning of the book, set mostly in the ER of a large hospital, is so riveting and so successful at holding the reader’s attention…” and that “It is a very haunting tale that left me thinking about so many things such as finding one’s own strength and self, love and loss, fear and excitement in the unknown…”
Blue Fire: A Novel is the debut of author R. J. Mikelionis M.D. Just recently, author R. J. Mikelionis M.D was hailed as a Prize winner for National Writers Club, Firebird Book Award for Romantic Suspense, Bookfest Award for Romance/Medical, and Winner of the Outstanding Creator Awards 2022.
A story of loss, love, war, and humanity. Blue Fire: A Novel by author R. J. Mikelionis is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world.
