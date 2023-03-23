Safeway Moving Receives Recognition for Excellent Customer Service in the Moving Industry

Safeway Moving receives several recognition and appreciation for their incredible customer service within the short span of 14 months.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safeway Moving, a hybrid moving broker and carrier with a corporate office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is proud to announce its recognition for excellent customer service in the moving industry.

Since its establishment in 2020, Safeway Moving has aimed to raise the bar for long-distance moves while meeting clients' moving requirements intelligently and effectively. Boris Svirsky and Rad Gorelik, the founders of Safeway Moving, created a system based on the five core principles of integrity, accountability, communication, positivity, and dedication.

Thanks to its focus on long-distance moves and long- and short-term storing, Safeway Moving has developed into a reputable industry leader. It has a presence in five states, including New Jersey, Florida, Indiana, Texas, and California, and offers worldwide services through a network of smaller partner businesses that extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Safeway Moving has recently received recognition for its excellent customer service in the moving industry. In January 2021, Safeway was listed as a top mover on movebuddha, a website that offers resources and information for people who are planning to move. In March 2021, Safeway was listed as a top mover on move.org, a website that provides reviews, comparisons, and other resources for people who are planning to move.

"We are thrilled to receive recognition for our excellent customer service in the moving industry," said Boris Svirsky, one of the founders of Safeway Moving. "We take pride in our commitment to the five core principles that guide our business, and we strive to provide our clients with a stress-free, efficient, and seamless moving experience."

At Safeway Moving, customer satisfaction is of utmost importance, and the team is always looking for ways to improve its services and meet clients' needs. With its recognition for excellent customer service in the moving industry, Safeway Moving is poised to continue raising the bar for long-distance moves and serving clients nationwide and worldwide.

Established in 2020, Safeway Moving is a hybrid moving broker and carrier with its corporate office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Boris Svirsky, one of the founders of Safeway Moving is an experienced operation manager who ran his family-owned moving company for years before meeting Rad Gorelik. They both joined hands to follow their mutual mission to create a system based on the five core principles of integrity, accountability, communication, positivity, and dedication. Due to its focus on long-distance moves and long- and short-term storing, Safeway Moving has developed into a reputable industry leader.

Safeway Moving is now in a strong position to serve customers nationwide with a presence in 5 states; New Jersey, Florida, Indiana, Texas, and California. Thanks to a network of smaller partner businesses that extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and everywhere in between, Safeway is offering worldwide services too.

Safeway Moving

5217 NW 33rd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309

Email: info@safewaymovinginc.com

Website: https://safewaymovinginc.com/