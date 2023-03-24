EVOLVE with JT Launches Groundbreaking Online Programs for Optimal Performance and Fitness Goals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With thirty years of proven experience working with thousands of clients, JT Thompson (known to most as Coach JT), an expert in fitness, nutrition, and mindset coaching and founder of Evolve with JT, is making waves in the fitness industry with comprehensive, one-of-a-kind, and personalized programs to achieve weight loss and health goals.
Health/fitness and body transformation are two of the hottest topics in the world today, and for a good reason. The importance of maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle cannot be overstated. With obesity rates on the rise and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease increasing, taking care of our bodies is more important than ever. Coach JT, an established coach with thirty years of experience, is at the forefront, inspiring and motivating others to make permanent changes in their lives and to achieve their fitness goals. His widely acclaimed and result-driven programs, Alchemy, Genesis, and 28-day Keto Kickstart, are changing the face of the fitness industry.
With the belief that true fitness and body transformation are not just about physical exercise but also about the mind-body connection, he offers a multi-faceted, results-driven coaching practice that focuses on Mindset Coaching, Nutritional Education, and Physical Training as a unified system. Working with each individual to identify their goals, Coach JT designs strategies that integrate all three components according to each person's distinct preferences and needs.
As the Founder of EVOLVE with JT, he empowers people, mainly those over forty, to tap into their natural ability to create change, maximize their potential, and live a healthier and happier life. Coach JT's programs have been voted "Best Weight Loss Program" and "Reader's Choice Award Winner" for the past five consecutive years and have been featured multiple times on CBS, NBC, and ESPN.
Coach JT's GENESIS program is a revolutionary approach to sustainable weight loss and lifestyle transformation. With its focus on strength training, controlling food cravings, improving self-esteem, gut health, great sleep, and proper nutrition, individuals can expect to achieve their health and fitness goals while improving their overall quality of life.
“Sick and tired of the latest fad diets that promise a miracle but still leave you feeling weighed down by food & fat? No matter what you've been told, 'quick fixes' and 'miracle pills' don't exist, but you can still achieve the body of your dreams if you have the right ingredients. Genesis is designed to help you lose fat and keep it off while living your healthiest life ever".
One of the unique features of GENESIS is its focus on strength training and your ability to choose between rapid fat loss, moderate fat loss, or even maintenance. Many weight loss programs focus solely on cardio and neglect the importance of strength training. However, with GENESIS, individuals can expect to increase their strength and achieve a lean, toned physique while simultaneously improving their health.
Many individuals struggle with weight loss because they don't understand how to fuel their bodies properly. With GENESIS, individuals will receive custom macros and a detailed food list designed for optimal health and weight loss—no more guessing or following restrictive or ballpark fad diets!
The Alchemy program is for individuals who are already active and fit and are ready to take things to a whole other level. People who are disciplined and ready to move beyond the basics of health, fitness, and nutrition. The Extreme 84-day program is designed for extreme fat loss and recomposition. Want to see how just good you can be?
Coach JT understands that many people who want to lose weight are concerned about losing muscle mass, so Alchemy was designed with a very specific combination of nutrition and exercise to address this concern. Alchemy’s Nutrition is a carefully calculated combination of cyclic keto with carb cycling, water-only fasting, nutritional ketosis, and nutrient timing. Alchemy’s Strength Training combines Heavy Strength – Metabolic Conditioning and Depletion Interval training with HIIT, Interval, and Progressive Steady State Cardio programming.
“Alchemy is not just a weight loss program; it's a lifestyle change. The program is designed to help clients create EXTREME short-term results and sustainable long-term habits that will help them maintain their fat loss (not weight loss) and body composition goals for the rest of their lives,” said JT. For JT, it's not just about numbers on a scale or size on a tag. It's about being the best version of oneself, physically and mentally. His holistic approach teaches people how to live a lifestyle defined by health, longevity, and resilience.
Struggling to lose weight and stay motivated with the Keto lifestyle? The Clinically-Proven 28-Day Keto Kickstart Program is the ONLY program of its kind designed specifically for beginners! “The Program is designed to give you a simple, easy-to-follow roadmap to KICKSTARTING your keto journey.” It provides you with all the tools you'll need for immediate results, ALL without counting calories, adding macros, starving yourself, or even going to the gym! And best of all, there's zero guesswork involved – Say goodbye to unsatisfying crash diets and an infinite number of "bad-carb" rules. Simply follow our step-by-step program and watch the fat melt away as you naturally curb cravings, become a fat-burning machine, pump up your energy levels, and feel reborn again!” -said JT. The 28-Day Keto Kickstart Program is revolutionizing how people kickstart their Fat Loss and healthy Keto lifestyle.
Designed to address the mind, body, and spirit, helping his clients achieve true health and wellness, Coach JT's coaching is for anyone who wants to improve their health and fitness long-term, regardless of their starting point. “It takes discipline and a very specific, very intentional plan to overcome old habits, limiting beliefs, and years of eating poorly/neglecting yourself both mentally and physically. There are no shortcuts, but a good coach can guide you and teach you how to change and achieve with precision; building a bridge that eliminates years of frustration and guesswork. Alchemy, Genesis, and the 28-Day Keto Kickstart do just that” – Coach JT.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
JT Thompson
EVOLVE with JT
+1 850-381-2221
info@evolvewithjt.com