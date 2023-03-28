GL Homes' Valencia Grand Offers Luxurious, Unmatched Amenities

A picture of the interior of a GL Homes build similar to those found at the Valencia Grand 55+ community in South Florida.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GL Homes recently revealed plans to turn an additional 290 acres of land in Boynton Beach to expand their planned Valencia Grand residential community. The Florida-based homebuilding company has more extensive plans for the 55+ community in the growing Palm Beach Country city.

The original plan from GL Homes called for a retirement community with 277 single-family homes. Palm Beach County officials approved the plans, and GL Homes immediately received considerable interest. They quickly realized that expanding the original plans would better meet demands.

The additional land purchased provides GL Homes with 704 lots on 580 acres of land for Valencia Grand. The community will have a lake that takes up 78 acres and 116 acres of open space. GL Homes is basing proposed layouts for the community on what’s worked in the past for them. Many of their 55+ communities follow a specific layout to help residents get around easier and enjoy the countless amenities on-site.

GL Homes continues to target farmland in Palm Beach County for homebuilding opportunities. Valencia Grand will make up about half of a larger plan for 1250 homes on 22,000 acres of land in its new form. Due to the preserved farmland, the county decided that developers like GL Homes must leave 60 acres undeveloped for every 40 acres they build on.

The company has 10 model homes available for tours now. Three main categories of homes make up the community. The Signature Collection starts at $940,000, the Vintage Collection starts at $1.1 million, and the Crown Collection starts at $1.3 million.

Valencia Grand is the latest planned community from GL Homes in South Florida.

For information on all finished projects and those in the works, visit glhomes.com. The company provides detailed information on every community, so potential homebuyers know the best options. Building opportunities are available for all budgets and community needs.

GL Homes, headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, is a homebuilding company serving buyers in the state of Florida. They’ve served hundreds of thousands of clients over the years, evolving into one of the biggest homebuilders in the state. With a focus on high-quality customization, clients can work directly with the company to craft the home of their dreams.