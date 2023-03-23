A NATIVE AMERICAN GIRL, WILLOW, DISCOVERS BEAUTIFUL MYSTERIES OF HER IDENTITY

Sally Avery Bermanzohn unravels the story of a native woman who grew up years after the civil war
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn takes readers into a heart-rending tale as the main character defies what it means to be deemed unacceptable in a world where racism and bigotry exist. Willow, a young native American, was raised in a white household in rural Alabama. As the plot thickens, Willow discovers that she is adopted and her birth mother has unfortunately passed away.
The book consists of Willow’s childhood and young adult life down to her maturity stage. This read is a well-written piece of historical fiction that encourages the readers to understand the pressing issues of Willow’s journey that can still be widely felt at present. As readers travel through every page of Willow’s Secrets, they would know Willow as a brave woman who explored the roots of her origin and delved into the Chickasaw and Choctaw culture.
Marcia, an avid reader of the book was deeply moved by Willow’s Story as she says “It’s heartbreaking to read this story through the eyes of a young Native child, who is adopted by a White family and just wants to be accepted in a world that is not ready for her.”
An intriguing book that tackles the survival and strength of a woman. Willow’s Secrets is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. Historical fiction readers are in for a treat!
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time. Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
