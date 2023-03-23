AUTHOR SALLY AVERY BERMANZOHN TAKES READERS INTO THE WORLD OF A NATIVE GIRL UNRAVELING HER LIFE’S DEEPEST SECRETS

A young native girl that was raised by a white family discovers her real origin
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow's Secrets by Sally Avery Bermanzohn is a story of a native American girl who was given to a white family in Alabama. Willow was raised in the years after the Civil War, which was considered extremely complicated. In this reconstruction period, many turbulences come Willow’s way. As she grows older, she begins to ask questions about her identity.
Willow was just like any other child. A child that seeks to play outdoors, meet new friends, run under the rain, and most especially, get into school and have a normal student life. However, conflict stirs as Willow goes to public school and was threatened by some of the older boys. As one would leaf through every page of this book, readers would hear of a heartbreaking yet deeply moving tale of how Willow dealt with bigotry, hate, and racism issues in the past.
The author, Sally Avery Bermanzohn, has ancestral roots in northwest Alabama. Sally participated in movements for civil rights, women's equality, and labor movements which drew inspiration from her books. In the year 1979, the Ku Klux Klan suddenly attacked a movement that she participated in, which led to the death of five people and wounded her husband. Sally Avery Bermanzohn is also the author of Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story.
Truly an inspiring piece by author Sally Avery Bermanzohn. Willow’s Secrets is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
