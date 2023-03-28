A picture of an albuterol inhaler prescribed for asthma, similar to medications Dr. James Murtagh prescribes to patients.

A new medication approved for the treatment and prevention of bronchoconstriction and the reduction of exacerbation risks in asthmatics aged 18 and older.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its approval of albuterol-budesonide (dubbed Airsupra), known throughout testing as PT027, for treating and preventing bronchoconstriction, as well as the reduction of exacerbations in individuals with asthma aged 18 years and above.

The approval marks the rescue medication as the first and only as-needed medication permitted in the United States of America to decrease the risks of asthma exacerbations.

Administered as a pressurized metered dose inhaler, the combination medication contains budesonide (an anti-inflammatory inhaled corticosteroid) and albuterol (a SABA or short-acting beta2-agonist).

The efficacy of the new drug in reducing the likelihood of severe asthma attacks was investigated in the randomized, multicenter, double-blind study, MANDALA (NCT03769090). Participants included people with moderate or severe asthma. They were randomized to the albuterol-budesonide combination therapy 180mcg/160mcg or albuterol 180mcg. They were told to take it as and when needed for asthma symptoms.

Treatments were administered for a minimum of 24 weeks during the variable-length study. Researchers marked the primary efficacy endpoint as the period to the first severe asthma attack. And results showed that Airsupra showed a 28% risk reduction over albuterol, the traditional drug that relieves asthma attack symptoms.

Airsupra's approval wasn't based solely on the efficacy study. Instead, the FDA's recognition comes after the successful Phase III trial program. Avillion LLP conducted the program in more than 4,000 patients under a co-development agreement with AstraZeneca. It included the MANDALA and DENALI (which showed the combination therapy considerably improved lung function over the individual components) trials, forming a reliable basis for well-informed approval from the Administration.

The FDA's approval of Airsupra is a massive step in the right direction, according to pulmonary specialists like Dr. James Murtagh, who is committed to providing excellent care to asthmatics. Patients around the USA can now benefit from the safe and effective new medicine.

About Dr. James Murtagh

Dr. James Murtagh specializes in providing critical care, sleep medicine, and pulmonary treatments. His commitment to providing asthmatics with exceptional care is evident throughout his work, and the newly announced drug, Airsupra, will aid his efforts. Dr. James Murtagh has recently devoted time and energy to medical ethics and writing, founding a medical ethics consulting group and chairing the congressional forum, The Health Integrity Project.