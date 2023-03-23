At 25.1% CAGR Usage-Based Insurance Market to Reach $149.22 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global usage-based insurance market generated $28.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $149.22 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing adoption among end users and flexible insurance premiums drive the growth of the global usage-based insurance market. However, high installation cost of telematics and various data security issues hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of advanced technologies including smartphone-based UBI & hybrid-based UBI and surge in concerns about driver’s safety across the world are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

The global usage-based insurance market is divided into policy type, technology, vehicle age, vehicle type, and region. Based on policy type, the pay-as-you-drive segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the manage-how-you-drive segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Personalization: UBI allows insurers to tailor insurance premiums to individual drivers' behaviors, resulting in more accurate pricing that reflects the risk of each driver.

Safer Driving: By monitoring driving behavior, UBI encourages drivers to adopt safer driving habits, leading to fewer accidents and lower claims costs for insurers.

Cost Savings: UBI can lead to lower insurance premiums for policyholders who demonstrate safe driving habits. This can help drivers save money on their insurance premiums.

Improved Customer Engagement: UBI can improve customer engagement by providing real-time feedback to policyholders on their driving habits. This can encourage policyholders to improve their driving habits and reduce their risk of accidents.

Enhanced Risk Management: UBI provides insurers with valuable data on driver behavior, which can be used to identify high-risk drivers and take steps to mitigate risk.

On the basis of vehicle type, the light-duty vehicle (LDV) segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the market. However, the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD)

Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD)

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)

By Technology

OBD-II-based UBI programs

Smartphone-based UBI programs

Hybrid-based UBI programs

Black-box-based UBI programs

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Allianz SE

Allstate Corporation

Aviva

AXA

Insurethebox

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre S.A.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive Corporation

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A

