Business Analytics in FinTech Market : Microsoft, Mu Sigma, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc , Sisense Inc.

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Analytics in FinTech Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Others), by Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Customer Management, Sales and Marketing, Workforce Management, Others), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Download Report (260+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31921

Top Impacting Factors :

Increase in adoption of advanced technologies for fraud detection

Better risk management and internal controls through business analytics

Rise in use of business analytics in fintech for better customer services

Business analytics in the FinTech market involves using data to analyze customer behavior, market trends, and other key indicators. This information is used to make informed decisions about product development, marketing strategies, and more.

One area where business analytics has been particularly useful in the FinTech market is in risk management. By analyzing data on customer behavior and transaction patterns, companies can identify potential fraud and take steps to prevent it. They can also use data to identify areas of potential risk and take steps to mitigate those risks.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the business analytics in fintech market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the business analytics in fintech market outlook.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the business analytics in Fintech market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing business analytics in Fintech market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the business analytics in Fintech market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global business analytics in Fintech market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Purchase Enquiry

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31921

Business analytics is a critical component of any business, including the FinTech market. FinTech, short for financial technology, refers to the use of technology to provide financial services to customers. This industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and business analytics has played a significant role in that growth.

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Business Analytics in FinTech Market Report Highlights

Component

Solution

Service

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Others

Application

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Customer Management

Sales and Marketing

Workforce Management

Others

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Alteryx, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Aspire Systems, Dell Inc., Google, IBM, Knime AG, Microsoft, Mu Sigma, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Finn AI

Related Reports:

Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multi-cloud-networking-in-fintech-market-A31735

Fintech Cloud Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fintech-cloud-market-A31616

Fintech Crisis Management Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fintech-crisis-management-market-A08280

Business Liquidation Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-liquidation-services-market-A06702

AI in BFSI Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-BFSI-market



