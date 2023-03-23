CountryLine TV: New website launch
CountryLine TV celebrates C2C with an exciting website re-launch and upgraded fan club apps for iOS and Android.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20th, 2023, CountryLine TV revealed a refreshed website and upgraded apps in celebration of Europe's biggest country music festival — Country to Country (C2C) — hitting its tenth anniversary. With country music's growing popularity around the world, CountryLine's free and premium streaming services allow fans to access exclusive footage, interviews, and more from their favourite artists across the genre.
The redesigned fan club app now incorporates CountryLine Radio and provides members with user-friendly navigation and updated streaming capabilities. Available on both iOS and Android platforms, the CountryLine app embraces the surge in country music’s popularity and delivers all the latest news and gossip direct from Nashville.
As the “home of country music online”, CountryLine offers a wide range of exciting features for enthusiasts, including backstage interviews, never-before-seen sessions, podcasts, and upcoming events. Additionally, members can upgrade to CountryLine+ for access to even more exclusive perks, including US movies and box sets, TV specials, and full-length archive concerts.
Co-founder and CEO of CountryLine, Simon Walker, stated, “Country music is the fastest-growing genre across much of Europe and if you made it to C2C last weekend, you’ll understand very quickly that country fans are the most engaged in the world. CountryLine’s mission is to use technology to maximise that engagement between artist and audience.”
To enhance fans' experiences, the CountryLine+ membership tier is being upgraded with new premium features, exclusive content, competitions, and special offers. As CountryLine continues to build its team and technology, it is on track to be the global one-stop shop for country music online.
Visit the CountryLine website to register for a free or premium membership, and download the CountryLine app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
