Tiffany Homes: Exclusive Dream Designs and Build Services

A picture of a model home by Tiffany Homes in Eagle Mountain, Utah.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UTAH, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiffany Homes has listed details on their structural standards for all custom homes online. This allows potential clients to see exactly what they get for their investment. With visual explanations of what’s offered, no one’s left in the dark before starting the building process.

A few structural standards immediately become noticeable for buyers looking at model homes or previous builds. On the outside, stone and siding with stucco are used for all base elevations. The front yard also receives quality landscaping to provide a great look walking up for the first time.

Tiffany Homes uses 30-year architectural shingles on the roof for the ultimate protection during all seasons. Low-E vinyl windows keep the temperature controlled inside, providing protection and durability.

Garages continue to be a standout standard feature for Tiffany Homes. Deeper garages than standard options from other companies provide ample storage. Eight-foot garage doors also allow different vehicles to get drive inside without issue.

A few features usually reserved for luxury customized builds come standard with Tiffany Homes. This includes pony walls at stairs with wood caps, 9-foot main floor ceilings, tankless water heaters, and a 95% efficiency furnace. All these features can be tweaked slightly if they don't fit the rest of the build.

Enjoying the outdoors becomes easier with structural standards for the home’s mud room. Regardless of the floor plan, each mud room has a bench for seating and storage.

To top off the standard features, minor details that make a big difference aesthetically and functionally include hardwood cabinet doors, granite countertops, two sinks in the master bathroom, and 42“ x 42“ master showers.

Standard features are part of the original price for builds by Tiffany Homes. There are structural upgrades available for all parts of the home. Taking care of upgrades while building the home removes the need to remove existing materials.

Tiffany Homes prides itself on offering customized competitors can’t. To get information on everything customizable, clients work with a dedicated team to review every aspect of the build. For more information on their structural standards and design center upgrades, visit tiffanyhomes.com\design-center-upgrades.

The Story Behind Tiffany Homes

Tiffany Homes is a home-building company based in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Headlined by Tiffany Walden, they focus on fully-customized builds for clients looking for a dream home. Walden is a third-generation homebuilder and daughter of the late John Walden (co-founder of Eagle Mountain, Utah).