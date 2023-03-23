JAVIER ZUBIATE CELEBRATES TWO YEARS WITH NEW YORK LIFE AND CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES

Javier is a Financial Advisor, focused on working with small business owners, professionals, and families to ensure they can meet all their financial goals

Javier Zubiate, an agent with New York Life’s El Paso General Office, recently celebrated his second anniversary as a New York Life agent at CWS.

EL PASO, TX, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Zubiate, an agent with New York Life’s El Paso General Office, recently celebrated his second anniversary as a New York Life agent at CWS. He is a financial advisor with Crown Wealth Strategies, a wealth management practice serving affluent families and business owners across the country, and he focuses on helping small-business owners and professionals maximize their financial opportunities.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from Javier for the past two years,” said Jeffrey Bradley, managing partner of the El Paso General Office of New York Life. “His dedication to helping families protect their financial futures has been very beneficial to our community.”

Mr. Zubiate is passionate about serving entrepreneurs, and he loves working with families and small-business owners in his community. He provides hands-on education and guidance for his clients, and his goal is to be a constant source of wisdom and assurance for those he serves. He is a Financial Services Certified Professional® and has a master’s degree with a specialization in finance, as well as two bachelors’ degrees in accounting and finance. He was also named to New York Life’s Executive Council in both 2021 and 2022. He currently lives in El Paso, Texas, and enjoys weekly dinners with his nearby family.

For more information about Mr. Zubiate and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.

Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-227-1604
email us here

About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

