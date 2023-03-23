JAVIER ZUBIATE CELEBRATES TWO YEARS WITH NEW YORK LIFE AND CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES
Javier Zubiate, an agent with New York Life’s El Paso General Office, recently celebrated his second anniversary as a New York Life agent at CWS.EL PASO, TX, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Zubiate, an agent with New York Life’s El Paso General Office, recently celebrated his second anniversary as a New York Life agent at CWS. He is a financial advisor with Crown Wealth Strategies, a wealth management practice serving affluent families and business owners across the country, and he focuses on helping small-business owners and professionals maximize their financial opportunities.
“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from Javier for the past two years,” said Jeffrey Bradley, managing partner of the El Paso General Office of New York Life. “His dedication to helping families protect their financial futures has been very beneficial to our community.”
Mr. Zubiate is passionate about serving entrepreneurs, and he loves working with families and small-business owners in his community. He provides hands-on education and guidance for his clients, and his goal is to be a constant source of wisdom and assurance for those he serves. He is a Financial Services Certified Professional® and has a master’s degree with a specialization in finance, as well as two bachelors’ degrees in accounting and finance. He was also named to New York Life’s Executive Council in both 2021 and 2022. He currently lives in El Paso, Texas, and enjoys weekly dinners with his nearby family.
For more information about Mr. Zubiate and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
