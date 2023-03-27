David Santos and the Soul Experience David M. Santos, Producer David M. Santos

David Santos Makes His Layagroove Records Debut With 4/27 Release Of New Album David Santos and the Soul Experience. Pre-Orders available now at Bandcamp.com

I'm very proud of my first solo album and having the opportunity to launch my own record label to support it!” — David M. Santos

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed touring and studio Bassist David Santos has made a major announcement launching his new indie record label, Layagroove Records, the label's first release (David Santos and the Soul Experience) and its marketing and promotional association with the leading indie label Qualified Records, also based in Nashville.

David Santos and the Soul Experience features world class musicians: drummer Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, Sting, John Mayer), sax man Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band, Jeff Coffin & the Mu'tet) and keys maven Walt Scott, all of whom co-wrote each of the album's nine instrumental songs with Santos, who also served as Bassist and Producer of the record. Miss Wendy Moten is the LP's executive producer which was recorded at Santos's White Rock Studios just south of Nashville.

The LP will be distributed by CD Baby with digital syndication to all of the primary music sites around the globe (Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon, Soundcloud) and others outside of the USA. CD Baby will manage global physical distribution and Bandcamp will manage digital downloads and autographed copies of the CD. Further, all of the compositions will be made available in a sync licensing library currently being complied by Qualified Records' business executive John L. Heithaus and his team.

Said Santos: "My many years of schooling at Berklee and in working with many of the biggest talents in contemporary music as a side man with Billy Joel, CSN, John Fogerty and Melissa Etheridge and others provided a wealth of experience and knowledge in the business. Yet, I've always been an active writer and producer of my own music, in this case straight-up Jazz. After Covid hit, I had the time and inclination to write new music and that accidental "gift of time" resulted in a creative explosion of Jazz and Blues music. “David Santos and the Soul Experience” was chosen as the first release in the three-disc compilation.

The other two LP's, "Beyond the Great Unknown" (May 19 release) and "Outside the Universe" (June 19 release) will round out the set. Those were recorded at the Rock House in Franklin, TN and were engineered by multi-Grammy winner and noted keyboardist, Kevin McKendree, also a partner in Qualified Records. He continues: "I hope music fans of all ages love this music as much or more as we did in writing, tracking, producing and mastering it. I'm very proud of my first solo album and having the opportunity to launch my own record label to support it and thank everyone, especially Wendy Moten, for their love, encouragement, musical contributions and support."