Global automated barriers and bollards market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated barriers and bollards are becoming an increasingly popular solution for managing vehicle access and security in various industries. They are typically used in places where control over vehicular traffic is necessary, such as parking lots, commercial buildings, airports, and government facilities. These automated barriers and bollards provide a quick and effective way to control the flow of vehicles in and out of an area, while also providing enhanced security features to prevent unauthorized access. The market for these products has been growing rapidly in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the future.

global automated barriers and bollards market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the key drivers of the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market is the increasing need for enhanced security in public places. With rising concerns over terrorism, vandalism, and theft, businesses and organizations are investing more in security measures to protect their property and employees. Automated barriers and bollards are a key component of this trend, providing an effective and efficient way to control access to a site.

Another factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing use of automated technology in various industries. Automated barriers and bollards can be integrated with other automated systems, such as security cameras and access control systems, to provide a seamless and secure solution for managing vehicular traffic. As automation becomes more prevalent in society, it is likely that the demand for automated barriers and bollards will continue to grow.

Automated barrier is a motorized boom barrier gate used for controlling vehicular movement, and automated bollards are solid posts, that are typically used to form a protective or architectural perimeter around a building. Automated barriers are extensively used in toll booths and parking lots, whereas, automated bollards are used in high security applications.

In terms of product types, there are two main categories of automated barriers and bollards: sliding gates and rising bollards. Sliding gates are typically used in areas where there is a need to control access to a wider area, such as a parking lot or entrance to a commercial building. They are available in various sizes and can be customized to fit the specific needs of the site.

Rising bollards, on the other hand, are used in areas where there is a need to control access to a more restricted area, such as a pedestrian walkway or the entrance to a government building. They are typically smaller in size and can be designed to blend in with the surrounding environment, making them less obtrusive and more aesthetically pleasing.

The automated barriers and bollards market is also segmented by end-use industries. Some of the key industries that use these products include commercial, government, and transportation. The commercial sector is one of the largest users of automated barriers and bollards, as businesses look for ways to secure their property and manage access to their premises. The government sector



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the automated barriers and bollards market forecast report include Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd., Bolloré Group (Automatic Systems), CAME S.p.A, FAAC Group (Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH), Houston System Inc., La Barrière Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group, and RIB srl.

