For Women History Month, This NAR® Realtor Is Telling the Stories of 5 Notable Women in Real Estate

Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith illuminates Women History Month by celebrating 5 notable women in Real Estate.
SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In "5 Notable Women in Real Estate," Silicon Valley fine art and real estate broker, and member of the National Association of Realtors®, Anna D. Smith writes about such notable women in real estate, as Sparky Harlan, Michelle Miller, Jean Gang, Kelly Otavka, and Laura Berg .
SPARKY HARLAN
In 2023, Sparky Harlan retired as the CEO of the Bill Wilson Center. The center opened in 1973, and Sparky joined the housing nonprofit in 1983. A nationally recognized leader in youth services, in 2012, Sparky was honored by The White House as a Champion for Change.
Her expertise includes working with runaway and homeless youth, foster youth, and youth involved with the justice system in Silicon Valley. A visionary leader whose passion was coupled with a strong business background and political sense; who understood that change happened at both the client and policy level.
The benefits of social service safety nets such as the Bill Wilson Center are numerous; to learn more about Sparky and her impact in housing in Santa Clara County, California, be sure to read Anna D. Smith's "5 Notable Women in Real Estate."
MICHELLE MILLER
Michelle Miller is a big city globetrotter who turned farm girl. Known as the Farm Babe™, Michelle has made a name for herself, with an average social media reach of 2-3 million per month and 200K followers, she has made a name for herself as a dedicated myth-buster in the food industry and has influenced corporations as powerful as Burger King.
At the second he second annual FarmHER event, put on by the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission (NCSPC), Michelle was the keynote speaker. It’s not often the women of agriculture can get together, but the event gave the ladies of the sweet potato industry a chance to do just that.
It was a celebration for women in the industry, who had gathered inside the Barn at Broadslab to celebrate their roots, raise money for a good cause, and enjoy a sweet meal.
The Farm Babe shared her story of becoming an advocate for agriculture, including influencing Burger King to change a negative agriculture campaign. While she is known online, Michelle emphasized that’s not the only place we can share our story. Whether it’s the grocery store, church, or our own table, she encouraged everyone to share their story because each of us has a different story. Michelle concluded with the challenge that if we don’t share our own story, who will?
To learn more about Farm Babe and her impact on agriculture, be sure to read Anna D. Smith's "5 Notable Women in Real Estate."
JEANNE GANG
Jeanne Gang is the founder and leader of Studio Gang, an architecture and urban design firm. Her style of architecture goes beyond building structure and cities and instead embodies the building of relationships between human beings and the built world. She considers her architecture a catalyst for change.
To learn more about Jeanne and her impact in architecture be sure to read Anna D. Smith's "5 Notable Women in Real Estate."
KELLY OTAVKA
In 2013, Kelly Otavka began working at OliverMcMillan, a San Diego, California, commercial developer OliverMcMillan. Back in 2012 I started working for OliverMcMillan (a developer based in San Diego, CA), where I was introduced to and fell in love with the world of commercial development. Watching the design of large-scale, mixed-use projects come to life was fascinating to Kelly, and from then on she did her best to be exposed to any aspect of the development process. She learned a ton being in an environment that allowed her to sit in on meetings for the sake of learning.
When asked, "What would you tell other women who are interested in careers in real estate development, fields that are heavily male dominated, or companies/industries that have the 'boys club' reputation?"
Kelly responded, "If you dive into your passions and you’re confident in your abilities, you won’t even notice if you’re the only woman in the room.
Being a woman in this industry tends to allow me to automatically connect with other women in real estate development. Joining the Urban Land Institute and networking with other women has helped me form a camaraderie in my life I’ve grown fond of. I enjoy being a part of the crew who shows that you really can be involved in an industry you’re interested in if you work hard and keep working towards your goals."
LAURA BERG
For Laura Berg, to get beyond adversity and to care for yourself and your agents, it begins with getting off of autopilot and setting goals that matter to you.
When Laura decided to find her birth parents a few years ago, she never expected they’d reject her. When they did, she turned to YouTube to tell her story. The response was cathartic. “So many people thanked me for sharing,” says Laura, a psychotherapist, professor, and author of the new book, Thriving Life: How to Live Your Best Life No Matter the Cards You’re Dealt. Her YouTube channel, Laura Berg Life, now has more than 100 million views.
Laura says. “Each new day offers up a chance for you to not just survive but thrive in life.” If you’re not where you want to be in life, Laura suggests doing a written evaluation that answers these four questions: What does your daily work life look like? What do you enjoy? What’s working and what isn’t? What will help you do your job better? Ask your agents to do the same. This will uncover where new plans and strategies are needed to help everyone thrive.
Contact
Anna D. Smith
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
+1 408-502-0102
