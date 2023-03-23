Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 30.8 Billion in 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 13.85 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for biologics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market size was USD 13.85 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The rise in chronic illnesses has led to an increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals, resulting in significant revenue growth for the market. To further boost revenue, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are outsourcing the production of these drugs. This allows the companies to concentrate on their main areas of expertise while also reducing production costs and saving time.

The growing complexity of biologics manufacturing and the increasing demands for regulatory compliance in the development and commercialization of biologics are creating a need for specialized Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) that have expertise in biologics manufacturing. These CMOs provide services such as process development, scale-up, and knowledge transfer, which are fueling the growth of the contract manufacturing market for biopharmaceuticals.

Additionally, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the one hand, the pandemic has led to a surge in demand for vaccines and medications, creating an opportunity for contract manufacturers to increase their production capabilities and cater to the growing market. moreover, the outbreak has also brought forth challenges such as delays in supply chains, travel restrictions, and a shortage of raw materials, which could potentially hinder the industry's ability to generate more revenue.

Some of the prominent players in the global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market include Lonza Group AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Catalent, Inc., Wuxi Biologics, AbbVie Inc., Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), and AGC Biologics.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• It is predicted that the mammalian industry will generate the highest revenue in the coming years. This is because mammalian cell culture is the primary technique used for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals like monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines. Mammalian cells are preferred because they can produce proteins that closely resemble human proteins in structure and function. The rise in demand for personalized treatments has also led to an upsurge in the production of monoclonal antibodies using mammalian cell culture methods.

• The fill and finish operations segment is predicted to be the leading contributor to revenue in the coming years. This segment involves placing the bulk medicinal component into delivery devices like vials and syringes during the final stages of manufacturing, before packaging for transport. The growth in revenue is being driven by the rise in demand for biologics and biosimilars. Additionally, the adoption of advanced filling technology and automation in fill and finish processes is also a key factor fueling revenue growth in this segment.

• It is expected that the North American market will have the largest share of revenue over the forecast period. This is because there are many reliable pharmaceutical companies in the region and the regulatory environment is supportive. Additionally, there is a significant pool of skilled workers and advanced infrastructure for the production of biopharmaceuticals, which is driving revenue growth in the industry. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased demand for biopharmaceuticals, particularly for vaccines and treatments, which is driving revenue growth in the market.

• The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in revenue throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to China and India, which are the biggest contributors to the market in this region. The rise in chronic diseases and an ageing population are some of the factors driving revenue growth in these countries. Moreover, due to the availability of a trained workforce and low-cost manufacturing, the region is a suitable destination for outsourcing the production of biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, revenue growth in the medical tourism industry and the expansion of the healthcare sector in the region are also contributing to the growth of the market revenue in this region.

• In December 2021, Lonza Group AG and Virios Therapeutics entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Virios' gene therapy treatment for Huntington's disease. The collaboration aims to expedite the progress of the experimental treatment through joint efforts of the two companies.

• In November 2021, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. revealed plans to expand its manufacturing facility located in Incheon, South Korea, in order to meet the rising need for its biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing services. The company aims to boost its production capacity to cater to the growing demand.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market on the basis of Source Outlook, Service Outlook, Product Outlook, Therapeutic Area Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Process Development

Downstream

Upstream

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical & QC studies

Packaging

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Biologics

Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs)

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy

Others

Biosimilars

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurology

Infectious diseases

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

