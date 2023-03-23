Currey’s Masterpiece Brings Aeronautic Histories to Life

Prepare to be Amazed by “Airplane Stories and Histories”: A New Literary Gem
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding an airplane, for many people, is a comfort and delight. But the delight and comfort we experience today were all because of the aeronautics frontrunners who dedicated their lives to the development and expansion of aeronautics.
This is why “Airplane Stories and Histories” was created - a book that summarizes in detail the amazing stories of the lives of people who made aeronautics the industry that it is today.
Personalities like Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson - these are all exposed in the book that features in detail their lifelong contributions to the industry.
Written by Aeronautical Engineer and author Norman Currey, the book chronicles not only this century’s aeronautics stories but also covers two hundred years of aviation histories that are not very well known to regular readers.
The stories about Atlantic flights, World War airplanes, the jet engine development, and post-war design - the book brings understandable and easy-to-read stories that will spark anyone’s interest in flying.
Currey says that his main objective was to tell these stories so that more and more people will gain an appreciation of the aeronautics industry, and who knows - there will be more young people who will take the steps of our forefathers in the industry.
The author was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926. He graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at https://normancurrey.com/.
