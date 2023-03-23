Aeronautical Pioneers Inspire Readers in Curry’s Book

“Airplane Stories and Histories” Bring Amazement to Young and Old
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us are often amazed with the technology of aeronautics. As of this time, the industry keeps on innovating and creating new ideas to better enhance the industry by the use of technology.
But what if I ask you about the history of aeronautics? Well, you would surely need the help of Google to do that. But what if a book already brings history together in one literary gem that will surely feed your interests?
This is what the book “Airplane Stories and Histories” brings its readers - the tales and history and life of the people who matter in the industry of aeronautics from Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson. The book features in detail their amazing lives and their contributions to the industry without sounding boring.
Written by Aeronautical Engineer and author Norman Currey, the book chronicles not only this century’s aeronautics stories but it also covers two hundred years of aviation.
The book also features the greatest stories of aeronautics from the first Atlantic flights, to World War airplanes, to the jet engine development, to post-war design - the book includes brief, concise, and understandable stories and discussions for the young and old. Discussion of new designs is also included that will surely spark the interest of everyone.
“I want to tell these stories so that more and more people will gain an appreciation of the aeronautics industry, and who knows - there will be more young people who will take the steps of our forefathers in the industry,” says Currey.
Currey was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926. He graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at https://normancurrey.com/.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here