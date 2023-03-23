Dablicator Van Tour to Stop at Capitol Wellness Solutions
With this new medication dispensing device, patients can easily and accurately measure the proper dosage of medical marijuana”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Day Farm’s Dablicator Van Tour will make their second stop of the tour at Capitol Wellness Solutions on Thursday March 22, 2023 at 3:00pm for patients of Louisiana’s therapeutic marijuana program.
— Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D.
The Dablicator was created in 2014 by the pioneers at Jetty Extracts, located in California, as a better way to dispense oil. “With this new medication dispensing device, patients can easily and accurately measure the proper dosage of medical marijuana” states Capitol Wellness Solutions CEO and founder, Randy J. Mire, Pharm.D.
The van tour will then hit different pharmacies throughout Louisiana, beginning March 23rd and ending in New Orleans on April 10th. The purpose of the tour is to help educate patients on how to use the product and how it can help with their medical needs.
The van will be at Capitol Wellness Solutions, located at 7941 Picardy Avenue, beginning at 3pm and ending at 4 pm and will be accessible to all patients in Louisiana’s therapeutic marijuana program. For more information on the Dablicator, visit https://dablicator.com/. Follow Capitol Wellness Solutions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay up to date with any news regarding the event.
Capitol Wellness Solutions, located at 7941 Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of nine licensed pharmacies within Louisiana to dispense medical cannabis to qualifying patients. The pharmacy aims to provide quality treatment solutions to Louisiana patients within the Baton Rouge area. Capitol Wellness Solutions boasts six licensed pharmacists and a highly specialized team of medical professionals. For more information about Capitol Wellness Solutions or to learn how to become a patient, visit https://capitolpharmacy.com.
###
Victor Wukovits
Bayou Technologies, LLC
+1 337-214-1172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram