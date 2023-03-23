World’s Aeronautical History Revealed in One Book
Centuries of Aeronautic History Now Compiled in “Airplane Stories and Histories”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We can safely say that the world was shaped by Aeronautics. Without the men and women behind this industry, what kind of world would we be living in today?
Through collaborative efforts and extreme education, experimentation, and labor of the people behind the aeronautics industry, it is now easier and safer to fly across the world. Economies, big and small across the world, will never achieve their full potential without aeronautics. Thus, the history and stories of the aeronautics industry are worth reading and studying.
Finally, a book is written to bring all these amazing stories of aeronautic life together - “Airplane Stories and Histories”. The book tells the tale of the history and life of the people who matter in the industry of aeronautics - the major contributors to the industry that stood firm despite the pandemic that happened.
Written by Aeronautical Engineer and author Norman Currey, the book chronicles not only this century’s aeronautics stories but two hundred years of aviation.
“The book highlights the exploits of pioneers such as Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson,” Currey says.
Notable events and developments are discussed - the first Atlantic flights, World War airplanes, jet engine development, and post-war designs. It concludes with a discussion of new designs that will surely spark the interest of readers.
“I want to tell these stories so that more and more people will gain an appreciation of the aeronautics industry, and who knows - there will be more young people who will take the steps of our forefathers in the industry,” says Currey.
Currey was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926. He graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at https://normancurrey.com/ for more information.
