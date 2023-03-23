Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,617 in the last 365 days.

Byelections in Restigouche-Chaleur, Dieppe, and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore

CANADA, March 23 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Byelections will be held on Monday, April 24, in the provincial ridings of Restigouche-Chaleur, Dieppe, and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, Premier Blaine Higgs announced today.

“Holding these byelections will help to ensure that all New Brunswickers are represented in the legislative assembly,” said Higgs.

The seat in Dieppe has been vacant since Oct. 21, 2022, and the seats in Restigouche-Chaleur and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore have been vacant since Nov. 30, 2022.

Currently the Progressive Conservatives hold 29 seats in the legislative assembly, the Liberals hold 13 seats, the Greens hold three seats, one seat is independent, and three seats are vacant.

23-03-23

You just read:

Byelections in Restigouche-Chaleur, Dieppe, and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more