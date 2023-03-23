Byelections in Restigouche-Chaleur, Dieppe, and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore

CANADA, March 23 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Byelections will be held on Monday, April 24, in the provincial ridings of Restigouche-Chaleur, Dieppe, and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, Premier Blaine Higgs announced today.

“Holding these byelections will help to ensure that all New Brunswickers are represented in the legislative assembly,” said Higgs.

The seat in Dieppe has been vacant since Oct. 21, 2022, and the seats in Restigouche-Chaleur and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore have been vacant since Nov. 30, 2022.

Currently the Progressive Conservatives hold 29 seats in the legislative assembly, the Liberals hold 13 seats, the Greens hold three seats, one seat is independent, and three seats are vacant.

23-03-23