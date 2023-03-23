Colliers announces upcoming meeting and reporting dates

Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 5, 2023 and First Quarter 2023 Results on May 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 5, 2023 at 11:00am ET.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online, using their smartphone, tablet or computer in real time, and shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote through a live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

To attend the virtual meeting, please log in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CIGI2023 at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting. Please ensure your browser is compatible by logging in early. The latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox are supported. Please do not use Internet Explorer. Shareholders who wish to vote their shares or ask a question will need to enter the control number included on the proxy materials that were mailed to them as well as contact details.

The Company also announced that operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be issued by press release on May 2, 2023 at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on May 2, 2023 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-416-764-8658 and/or Toll Free – NA 1-888-886-7786 with conference ID 01339910. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-416-764-8692 with passcode 339910#. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About Colliers

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Christian Mayer, CFO

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500