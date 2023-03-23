Midwest Experts to Discuss Regional Infrastructure and Long-Term Planning for Climate and Community Impact

Join us on April 4th for the Green Soapbox virtual event

Civic Leaders will convene and explore climate and community issues at the annual Green Soapbox virtual event on April 4th, hosted by Delta Institute.

Green Soapbox gives an opportunity for us to listen to and learn from experts—while staying on the couch—about a wide array of pressing sustainability issues facing the Midwest and beyond.” — Bill Schleizer, CEO, Delta Institute

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 4th, experts from multiple Midwestern cities will discuss and explore the role of infrastructure in proactively addressing climate- and community- needs at the “Green Soapbox” annual virtual event held by Delta Institute.

This year’s Green Soapbox will explore “Regional Infrastructure for Climate & Community Impact,” with local experts participating in a panel discussion. Midwest communities are increasingly exploring how their existing and growing infrastructure can align with local resiliency and climate action goals. From implementing nature-based climate solutions like Green Infrastructure to regenerative agriculture practices in farming communities, we will explore how initiatives throughout the Great Lakes region are advancing environmental, economic, and climate goals.

“Infrastructure is a fundamental consideration of any community’s long-term planning, especially as we all proactively address climate impacts in our own neighborhoods,” said Bill Schleizer, CEO of Delta Institute. “I’m excited to hear from experts about what they’re seeing and doing—so that our region is more resilient and prepared for future challenges.”

Event moderator Tracy Brown is the Chief Content Officer at WBEZ, the NPR affiliate for the Chicago market. Tracy leads the station’s news operation of more than 40 editors, reporters, and producers for both online and broadcast. Joining this year as panelists are:

Eira Corral Sepúlveda is the first Latina elected to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) Board of Commissioners. Eira strongly believes the MWRD plays a crucial role in protecting Our Water, Our Future. She is an advocate of the environment and has a passion to ensure that our children will have a better future and that the government is accessible and inclusive of all communities.

Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for Flint, Michigan. In nearly three years as Chief Resilience Officer, Lottie has worked to move the Flint community from survival toward thriving by facilitating the infusion of millions in local, regional, and federal grant funds for programs centered around equity, community engagement, and environmental justice.

Bweza Itaagi is an Englewood Nature Trail Steward at Grow Greater Englewood and Co-Owner of Sistas in the Village Urban Farm. Bweza is an urban farmer, community cultivator, and horticulturist. She views farming as a spiritual practice with the ability to heal communities and build collective power. Through her work, Bweza seeks to bridge intercontinental Black communities to build solidarity and resilience.

This year’s Green Soapbox event is generously presented with support from William Blair, which is dedicated to partnering with clients, colleagues, and communities to create a healthier, more sustainable world.

David Fording, a board member of Delta Institute and partner and portfolio manager for William Blair, shares, “William Blair is committed to engaging in our community. We are proud to support Delta Institute and its partners throughout the Midwest in our shared objective of enhancing our region’s sustainability through innovative and integrated approaches to solving environmental, economic, and social challenges.”

Green Soapbox brings together a panel of thought-leaders to explore and discuss sustainability, conservation, and economic topics. The event is organized by the Delta Emerging Leaders, the associate board of Delta Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit who collaborates with communities to solve complex environmental challenges throughout the Midwest. We address Midwestern environmental, economic, and climate challenges today, so that our home and region are more resilient, equitable, and innovative tomorrow.

Please join us for this virtual event, details are:

• Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

• Time: 6:30pm-8:00pm Central

• Accessibility: Automated closed captions will be provided

• Cost: $10 contribution to nonprofit Delta Institute

Delta exists because environmental, economic, and climate issues hit communities—urban and rural—through disinvestment, systemic inequity, and policy decisions. We collaborate at the community level to solve our home region’s new and legacy issues, by focusing on the self-defined goals and needs of our partners. Delta Institute is a 501c3 nonprofit with a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and is rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator.