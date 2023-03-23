Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
The 'Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends, Size, Share, Price, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, distribution channel, operation, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 23.83%
The robotic vacuum cleaner market is growing rapidly owing to its increasing use in modern households because of the convenience and automated solutions it offers. It is capable of cleaning on its own, sparing time for people to do other tasks thereby making it widely preferrable for a large number of people owing to their busy schedules. Robotic vacuum cleaners also provide a much cleaner environment which ultimately leads to better health for people living in the space. Improved standard of living and increasing disposable incomes are also a major factor contributing to the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market due to the relatively higher costs of the robotic vacuum cleaners.
Increase in number of working individuals with hectic lifestyles are subjected to rise the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. These robotic machines help with simple household cleaning as they have competent sensors that can identify changes and adjust accordingly. They can carry out routine cleaning on hardwood or carpeted floors. Battery recharging is also carried out by the robotic cleaners themselves without human intervention which enhances the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Users can set up virtual boundaries to restrict its entry in certain areas, giving them greater control over precision cleaning in specific areas.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industry Definition and Major Segments
A robotic vacuum cleaner is an automatic cleaning machine designed to move and perform the cleaning tasks without human intervention. They have an ability to scan the room and then clean surfaces thoroughly. Most of the robotic cleaners use spinning and rolling brushes in order to collect dirt towards the centre of the room and then create a suction with the electric motor.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
Cleaning Robot
Hybrid Robot
Mopping Robot
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into:
Online
Offline
Based on operation, the market is bifurcated into:
Self-driven
Remote-controlled
On the basis of application, the market is categorised into:
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Offices
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends
The key trends in the global robotic vacuum cleaner market include the increased digitalisation which is evident by the rising adoption of Internet of Things solutions and growing access to internet connectivity. Technological advancements in the robotics industry are a major factor that is fuelling the demand of robotic vacuum cleaners from various industries such as hospitality, retail, healthcare, and offices, ultimately helping in the growth of the overall market.
Advancements such as retractable power cords, smarter robotics, cyclonic technology, no bags requirement, and HEPA filtration in the robotic vacuum cleaners further propel the growth of the market. Moreover, development of new navigation systems, scheduling mechanisms, intelligent software programming, and adjustable suction power are rapidly changing the preference of consumers from traditional robotic vacuum cleaners to advanced robotic vacuum cleaners.
At a regional level, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the robotic vacuum cleaner market in the forecast period. because of the presence of large number of market players in the region such as Ecovacs, LG Electronics Inc., iRobot Corporation, among others. Increased adoption of the robotic vacuum cleaners especially in China and growing availability of 5G network in the region is also expected to propel the growth of the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the robotic vacuum cleaner market report are iRobot Corporation, Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., Anker Innovations Limited Technology Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and LG Electronics Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
