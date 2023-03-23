Construction Equipment Rental Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2032

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size 2023

The global construction equipment rental market was valued at US$ 73,456 million in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2032.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Ahern Rentals Inc.

AKTIO Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Byrne Equipment Rental

Cramo Plc

Finning International Inc.

Liebherr-International AG

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Construction Equipment Rental market

Loaders

Cranes

Concrete Pumps

Crawler Dozers

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

Material Handling

Earthmoving

Road Building & Concrete

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Construction Equipment Rental Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Construction Equipment Rental. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Construction Equipment Rental focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

