Middle East Conflict: Morocco Condemns Irresponsible Behavior, Attitude with Negative Repercussions – FM

MOROCCO, March 23 - Morocco has followed with concern some of the statements made by members of the Israeli government, which constitute a provocation against Arab countries and the rights of the Palestinian people, stressed Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, in Rabat on Wednesday.

In this context, Morocco's top diplomat reiterated, during a press conference following his meeting with his counterpart from Burkina Faso, Olivia Ragnaghnèwendé Rouamba, that the Kingdom "condemns and always rejects any irresponsible behavior and any attitude that could be inflammatory or have negative repercussions."

Bourita further said that Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, never ceases to reaffirm that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to reach a final settlement of the Palestinian issue in the context of respect for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their state on the June 1967 borders, with East Al-Quds as its capital, living side by side, in serenity and cooperation with the State of Israel, noting that this position is consistent with international legality, the Arab Peace Initiative and Security Council resolutions.

He concluded that Morocco "always rejects unilateral actions that can only move us away from this solution and supports all initiatives that would encourage appeasement in order to find a way out in accordance with the internationally agreed two-state solution approach."

MAP:22 March 2023