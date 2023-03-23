Bert van der Zwan Announced as new CEO of Bizzdesign, a Leader in Enterprise Architecture Software

Bizzdesign has announced today the appointment of Bert van der Zwan as its new CEO. Van der Zwan is a seasoned SaaS business leader with over 25 years of experience and has a proven track record of fast-scaling SaaS companies in the FinTech and MarkTech sectors.

Bizzdesign has announced today the appointment of Bert van der Zwan as its new CEO. An experienced SaaS business leader, Van der Zwan succeeds Hugo Ehrnreich and assumed responsibilities on 20 March 2023.

Van der Zwan brings over 25 years of experience in the software industry, having previously served as CEO of Bynder, a leader in SaaS digital asset management with a SaaS delivery model. He also held CEO positions at Twinfield, Onguard and UNIT4Group, and earlier in his career at Cisco/ Webex and 3Com Corporation.

"I'm excited to join Bizzdesign as the CEO and lead this dynamic company through its next growth phase," said Van der Zwan. "The impressive track record of Bizzdesign's enterprise architecture SaaS platform, positive customer feedback, and its ability to reinforce its market leadership position are clear signs of the company's success. Together with the team, we'll continue to deliver value to our customers and take Bizzdesign to even greater heights."

Under the stewardship of Hugo Ehrnreich, Bizzdesign built strong momentum around extending its addressable markets and enterprise architecture value leadership. This success is reflected in its recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools for the seventh consecutive year. Bizzdesign also embarked on an ambitious growth strategy following the acquisition of a majority stake in the company by private equity firm Main Capital Partners in June 2022.

"We're grateful for Hugo's contributions to Bizzdesign and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Van der Zwan. "We're confident that our strong executive team and talented pool of employees will enable us to continue accelerating our growth path and delivering value to our customers."

Van der Zwan's arrival marks an exciting chapter for Bizzdesign. The company will expedite its current expansion trajectory by executing strategic add-on acquisitions with companies with synergetic and complementary technology and capabilities, as well as further expanding its global footprint. By adding these capabilities to the Bizzdesign Group, the company will strengthen its market leadership position in the enterprise architecture SaaS industry.

Founded in 2000, Bizzdesign is the trusted global SaaS Enterprise Architecture platform and recognized as a leader by major analyst firms. We help the world's leading public and private organizations ensure the success of investment prioritization, transformation initiatives, and risk management. Bizzdesign helps architects and executives see a full multi-dimensional picture, find and design the right path and confidently execute their targeted future. Success should not be a matter of hope. It should be by design. For more information, visit http://www.bizzdesign.com



