Align Health Collective Expands Physiotherapy and Podiatry Services
The Australian suburb, Kew in Victoria is welcoming the new Podiatry & Physiotherapy Services provided by Align HC.KEW, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Align Health Collective, a leading sports podiatry and physiotherapy centre in Kew, VIC, Australia, is excited to announce the expansion of its physiotherapy and podiatry services. The centre is now offering a full range of services, including Physiotherapy, Podiatry, Exercise Sports Science, Strength and Conditioning, and Dietetics.
"The team is committed to providing patients with the highest level of care, and the expansion of physiotherapy and podiatry services will help us achieve that goal," said Chalerm Tuantab, Managing Director of Align Health Collective. "The team acknowledges that each patient is unique, and they will collaborate with every individual to develop a customised treatment plan to help them attain their recovery objectives."
Align Health Collective's approach to sports physiotherapy and podiatry clinic is to provide both short-term and long-term prevention of future problems and injuries. The clinic's qualified staff members use the latest technology in sports medicine to assess and treat patients, completing a comprehensive, evidence-based assessment to find the underlying causes of injury.
"At Align HC, each of the staff believes in a team-oriented approach, working in tandem with the patients to provide continued care,” stated ChalermTuantab. "The physiotherapists and podiatrists are dedicated to delivering practical and achievable treatment, aiming to help patients reach and maintain their goals."
Align Health Collective's sports podiatry services are tailored to the needs of athletes. The clinic's sports podiatrists are experienced in treating a wide range of injuries, from ankle sprains and Achilles tendonitis to stress fractures and plantar fasciitis. Whether the patient is a professional athlete or a weekend warrior, Align Health Collective's Brisbane and Melbourne podiatry centre has the experience and expertise to get its patient back on their feet.
"At Align Health Collective, the team believes in providing excellence in diagnosis and treatment and working together as a professional network to maximise its patients' recovery," Chalerm Tuantab said. "The practitioners offer their expertise to create unique and tailored solutions to get its patients moving and back to being active with better strength and function."
Align Health Collective's physiotherapy and podiatry services are available at three locations with sports podiatry and physiotherapy clinics in Indooroopilly, Kew, and Oakleigh. The centre takes the time to listen to patients and understand their history so that it can assess and diagnose their issues quickly and accurately, providing them with an individualised recovery plan. Align Health Collective is committed to providing its patients with the highest standard of patient care, whether the individual is a long-term patient or visits the clinic for one-off treatment.
"Align HC is excited about the expansion of its physiotherapy and podiatry services and looks forward to continuing to provide its patients with the highest level of care," Chalerm Tuantab said. "At Align HC, the team is dedicated to assisting the patients in achieving their optimal health. And remain committed to working with them every step of the way to accomplish their recovery goals."
To book an appointment or to learn more about Align Health Collective's services, reach out at (03) 9853 7836 or email at hello@alignhc.com.au
Chalerm Tuantab
Align Health Collective
+61 3 9853 7836
hello@alignhc.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Physio Kew VIC - Align Health Collective