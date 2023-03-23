ANTIGONI FAKONTI IS THE FIRST IN CYPRUS AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Antigoni Fakonti of Nicosia, Cyprus. She is the first in Cyprus to earn this global distinction.
Antigoni is a practicing lawyer experienced in the fields of corporate, finance/banking, trusts, funds, real estate, tax, technology and fintech, intellectual property, and betting/gambling law. Her experience includes advising on international wealth management and planning and international tax structuring, including complex multi-sourced project financings and securities structures, International Public Offerings (IPOs), public offers, local and cross-border mergers and takeovers, financing, leasing, acquisitions and sale of immovable property (residential, commercial and touristic), public and private tenders, incorporation, licensing and running of companies, trusts, and funds (AIFs), etc. She has served as a member of the Board of Directors of several companies and funds of international interests. She serves as a Director for several companies, including Globe Invest Limited, a family office of important caliber. Antigoni earned her undergraduate degree in Law and her LLM in Commercial Law from the University of Bristol.
"Antigoni is involved in important initiatives designed to advance governance practices in Cyprus," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I’m thrilled to count her as a graduate of our programs and look forward to the impact she has on global best practices," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"What makes this program special is that, in addition to very interesting reading material, it is an opportunity to peek into the brains of notable people of diverse backgrounds on risk and take their advice on how to mitigate it and how to apply better risk governance!," said Antigoni.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – Learning to embrace risk.SM The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
