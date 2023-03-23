Optical Imaging Market Expected to Reach $3.86 Billion by 2030 | at a CAGR of 10.8%

Optical Imaging Market size

Optical imaging market was valued at $1,38 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.86 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The optical imaging market is a rapidly growing industry that involves the use of light and other electromagnetic radiation to produce images of various objects, tissues, and biological structures. This market is driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic tools in the medical field.Optical imaging is used in a variety of applications, including medical diagnosis, biotechnology research, material analysis, and surveillance. In the medical field, optical imaging is used for a wide range of applications, including cancer detection, ophthalmology, cardiology, and neurology.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Some of the key players in the optical imaging market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and Heidelberg Engineering GmbH. These companies are involved in the development and production of a wide range of optical imaging products, including optical coherence tomography (OCT), endoscopy, microscopy, and fluorescence imaging.

Overall, the optical imaging market is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for more accurate and precise diagnostic tools in various industries.

Region wise, North America acquired a major share, owing to the presence of major key players in the region, which leads to easy availability of optical imaging systems. Furthermore, surge in demand for optical imaging due to rise in prevalence of cancer and ophthalmic conditions, which require the use of optical imaging, drives the growth of the market. Another major factor that drives the growth of the market include rise in geriatric population, which is predisposed to ophthalmic conditions. This, in turn, fosters the need for optical imaging, thereby augmenting the growth of the market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to estimated gradual surge in investments related to healthcare infrastructure and rise in the adoption of optical imaging. Another major factor responsible for growth in this region include surge in cancer cases.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the ophthalmology segment acquired a major share of the global optical imaging market, and is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of optical imaging in field of ophthalmology. Furthermore, another major factor that drives the growth of this segment include surge in prevalence of ophthalmic conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, which require the use of optical imaging.

