India Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
India Vinyl Flooring Market To Be Driven By The Robust Development Of Commercial And Residential Structures In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Vinyl Flooring Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India vinyl flooring market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, sectors, and end uses.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Volume (2022): More than 42 Million Square Metres
The rising application of vinyl flooring in the residential sector, owing to the durability, low-maintenance, affordability, and easy installation, is driving the market growth. The water-resistant properties of vinyl flooring make it ideal for commercial applications, such as schools, malls, and hospitals, among others.
In this regard, the thriving commercial construction sector in India is anticipated to provide impetus to the market in the coming years. The increasing inclination towards flooring with high aesthetic appeal, owing to the rising standards of living, robust economic growth, and increasing awareness about hygiene and sanitation is likely to be a major driving factor in the market.
India Vinyl Flooring Industry Definition and Major Segments
Vinyl flooring is defined as a synthetic flooring which is made by heating small pieces of coloured polyvinyl chloride plastic (PVC). The PVC is pressed into thin layers which are adhered to form flexible sheets of vinyl that can be cut into tiles or planks. The four layers of vinyl flooring include wear layer, print layer, core, and underlayment. Moreover, vinyl flooring is replicating the appearance of various flooring choices such as hardwood, marble, and stone, among others.
On the basis of product type, the market can be bifurcated into:
Vinyl Sheet
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)
Based on sector, the market has been segmented into:
Organised
Unorganised
The market can be segmented based on end-use into:
Residential
Commercial
India Vinyl Flooring Market Trends
The key trends in the vinyl flooring market in India include the rapid urbanisation, rising investments in the development of smart cities, rising disposable income, and increasing inclination of building contractors towards better designs and augmented quality of flooring. The progressive product innovations owing to the increasing demand from residential and commercial construction projects due to the increasing population in India are anticipated to be the major driving factors in the market.
Furthermore, the increasing popularity of different types of vinyl flooring designs, such as shop stone and slate inspired vinyl flooring, and porcelain tile-inspired vinyl flooring, among others, is likely to provide impetus to the market in the coming years.
