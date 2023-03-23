Bile Duct Cancer Market to Upsurge at a Significant CAGR by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight

The bile duct cancer market is anticipated to surge in the coming years due to the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and further improvement in the diagnosis rate.

DelveInsight’s Bile Duct Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, bile duct cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Bile Duct Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the bile duct cancer market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total bile duct cancer diagnosed incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 46K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading bile duct cancer companies such as Merck, AstraZeneca, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, Eisai, TransThera Sciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Celgene, Bristol Myer Squibb, Servier, and others are developing novel bile duct cancer drugs that can be available in the bile duct cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel bile duct cancer drugs that can be available in the bile duct cancer market in the coming years. The promising bile duct cancer therapies in the pipeline include KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), FUTIBATINIB (TAS-120), TASURGRATINIB (E7090), TT-00420, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), ZANIDATAMAB, Nab-paclitaxel, LONSURF (Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride/TAS-102) , and others.

and others. The bile duct cancer market size may flourish due to increased research and development activities and the active participation of key players.

Bile Duct Cancer Overview

Bile duct cancer (BDC), also known as Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), is a cancer that develops in the slender tubes (bile ducts) that transport the digestive fluid bile. The bile ducts connect the liver to the gallbladder and the small intestine. Bile duct tumors can develop anywhere in the biliary tract and can be difficult to diagnose based solely on histopathologic examination. Bile duct cancer is classified anatomically into intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct cancer. Early studies on the genetic pathophysiology of bile duct cancers focused on determining the carcinogenic function of specific genes, which were frequently found to be mutated or altered by copy number changes in other cancers.

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and procedures such as cytology, brushing, FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization)-polisomy, biopsy, ultrasonography, choledochoscopy, cholangioscopy, chromoendoscopy, confocal endoscopy, and narrow-band imaging are typically used to make a definitive bile duct cancer diagnosis. The stricture’s neoplastic nature cannot be definitively demonstrated by MRI, CT, endoscopic ultrasonography, or 18FDG PET-CT.





Bile Duct Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 46K diagnosed incident cases of bile duct cancer in the 7MM in 2021.

The bile duct cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed-incidence Cases

Total Type-specific Cases

Total Age-specific Cases

Total Stage-specific Cases

Total Mutation-specific Cases

Total Treated Cases (across lines)

Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Market

Surgery with complete resection is the only curative bile duct cancer treatment option. Other bile duct cancer treatment options may include liver transplantation, which has been linked to rapid tumor recurrence and poor survival and is not currently recommended as a treatment for unresectable bile duct cancer. Systemic chemotherapy remains the mainstay palliative bile duct cancer treatment modality for patients with unresectable or metastatic bile duct cancer, and the role of adjuvant chemotherapy in bile duct cancer is not well defined. Still, chemotherapy has been recommended for patients with local recurrence after resection of pBDC.

Patients with unresectable BTC may benefit from photodynamic therapy. The role of radiation therapy in BTC is still unclear, but it has been recommended in margin-positive and node-positive iCCA and pCCA, and unresectable pCCA is ineligible for liver transplantation. Although it is debatable, various guidelines recommend that routine biliary drainage be avoided prior to staging and assessing resectability of bile duct cancer, as well as preoperatively.

Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

FUTIBATINIB (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

TASURGRATINIB (E7090): Eisai

TT-00420: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing)

LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

ZANIDATAMAB: Zymeworks and BeiGene

Nab-paclitaxel: Celgene/Bristol Myer Squibb

LONSURF (Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride/TAS-102): Taiho Pharmaceutical/Servier

Bile Duct Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the bile duct cancer market are expected to change in the coming years as a result of advances in diagnosis and a better understanding of the role of genetic aberrations, particularly in regions encoding key components of signaling pathways, allowing researchers to approach bile duct cancer from new angles and make discoveries. Moreover, when most patients are diagnosed, their illness is advanced or incurable, leaving systemic therapy as their only option for bile duct cancer treatment. It is well understood that tumor biology and clinical presentation, as do their etiological sources, differ between subgroups. When individuals with resectable illness first arrive, surgery may be curative, though these patients constitute a small percentage with high recurrence rates. Additionally, the recurrence patterns often prohibit additional curative resection.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of bile duct cancer in the pipeline, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the market during the forecast period. The anticipated introduction of new therapies with improved efficacy, increased awareness initiatives, and further improvement in the diagnosis rate are all expected to drive the growth of the bile duct cancer market in the 7MM. Aside from that, the bile duct cancer may market grow due to increased research and development activities.

However, bile duct cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Bile Duct Cancer Companies Merck, AstraZeneca, Zymeworks, BeiGene, Taiho Oncology, Delcath Systems, Eisai, TransThera Sciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Celgene, Bristol Myer Squibb, Servier, and others Key Pipeline Bile Duct Cancer Therapies KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), FUTIBATINIB (TAS-120), TASURGRATINIB (E7090), TT-00420, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), ZANIDATAMAB, Nab-paclitaxel, LONSURF (Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride/TAS-102), and others

Scope of the Bile Duct Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Bile Duct Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Bile Duct Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Bile Duct Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Bile Duct Cancer drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Bile Duct Cancer drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bile Duct Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Bile Duct Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Bile Duct Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Bile Duct Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Bile Duct Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Bile Duct Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Bile Duct Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Bile Duct Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Bile Duct Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Bile Duct Cancer Market Analysis 12. Bile Duct Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Bile Duct Cancer Market Drivers 16. Bile Duct Cancer Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

