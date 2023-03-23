The pipeline of chronic myeloid leukemia treatment is very robust, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will experience a significant impact on the chronic myeloid leukemia market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market to Exhibit Significant Growth as Leading Companies Such as Novartis, Ascentage Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and Others are Exploring the Domain | DelveInsight

The pipeline of chronic myeloid leukemia treatment is very robust, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will experience a significant impact on the chronic myeloid leukemia market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic myeloid leukemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chronic myeloid leukemia market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the study by Kiyotaka Yamazaki et al. (2020), Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a myeloproliferative blood cancer with an annual incidence of 0.5 cases per 100,000 population in Japan.

population in Japan. Leading chronic myeloid leukemia companies such as Novartis, Ascentage Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Enliven Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma, Orbus Therapeutics, Onconeutics, Celgene, Oblato, and others are developing novel chronic myeloid leukemia drugs that can be available in the chronic myeloid leukemia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel chronic myeloid leukemia drugs that can be available in the chronic myeloid leukemia market in the coming years. The promising chronic myeloid leukemia therapies in the pipeline include ELVN-001, TERN-701, Navtemadlin, Ruxolitinib, Vodobatinib, KDS-1001 , and others.

and others. The expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is likely to boost the growth of the chronic myeloid leukemia market in the 7MM. Aside from that, the market size of chronic myeloid leukemia may flourish due to increased research and development.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major chronic myeloid leukemia market share @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia. This type of cancer begins in the bone marrow’s blood-forming cells. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a slow-growing leukemia that can progress to a fast-growing acute leukemia that is difficult to treat. The stages of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia are determined by the number of immature white blood cells found in the blood or bone marrow. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia has three stages: Chronic phase, Accelerated phase, and Blast phase.

People with chronic myeloid leukemia may experience no symptoms at first. Patients are frequently diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia following a routine physical exam or blood test. Chronic myeloid leukemia symptoms include weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath during daily activities, unexplained weight loss, etc. Certain tests for chronic myeloid leukemia diagnosis include complete blood count (CBC) with differential; this test determines the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets in a blood sample.





Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation

According to NICE-UK, the annual incidence of chronic myeloid leukemia is 4.2 cases per 100,000. In addition to that, chronic myeloid leukemia represents only 5% of all childhood leukemia. It is also reported that 85-90% of patients are diagnosed in the chronic phase.

The chronic myeloid leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases

Total Symptomatic Cases

Cases of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia by Phases (Chronic, Accelerated, and Blast)

Age-specific Cases

Mutation-specific Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving chronic myeloid leukemia epidemiology trends @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiological Insights

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market

The standard chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia treatment is tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. TKIs are frequently effective in the long-term management of chronic myeloid leukemia. The following TKIs have been approved as first-line therapy for chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia. Other FDA-approved drugs for chronic myeloid leukemia treatment include imatinib (Gleevec), dasatinib (Sprycel), nilotinib (Tasigna), and bosutinib (Bosulif). Chemotherapy is usually only used in patients with blast phase disease to bring chronic myeloid leukemia back into the chronic phase. Very high-dose chemotherapy is sometimes used in the protocol that prepares patients for allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Omacetaxine mepesuccinate (Synribo) is one of the chemotherapy drugs.

Asciminib (Scemblix) is approved to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia) in the chronic phase (CP) who have previously been treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). This indication has received accelerated approval due to a significant molecular response (MMR).

To know more about chronic myeloid leukemia treatment, visit @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Drugs

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

ELVN-001: Enliven Therapeutics

TERN-701: Terns Pharmaceuticals

Navtemadlin: Kartos Therapeutics

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis

Vodobatinib: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

KDS-1001: Kiadis Pharma

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for chronic myeloid leukemia @ Drugs for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of chronic myeloid leukemia market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. Several key players are involved in developing therapies for chronic myeloid leukemia treatment, which will further boost the growth of the chronic myeloid leukemia market. Furthermore, CML treatment options vary depending on the cancer growth rate and leukemia's relatively slow growth. Chronic myeloid leukemia can often be controlled for many years with modern treatments. In a few cases, it may be possible to cure it completely. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, interferon therapy, and stem cell transplant are all options for CML treatment. Radiation therapy is rarely used to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia, but it may be used in certain circumstances.

Moreover, the chronic myeloid leukemia pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies for treating chronic myeloid leukemia are being investigated, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will have a significant impact on the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the anticipated introduction of new therapies with improved efficacy, increased awareness initiatives, and further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the chronic myeloid leukemia market in the 7MM. Aside from that, the chronic myeloid leukemia market may grow due to increased R&D activities. However, chronic myeloid leukemia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Companies Novartis, Ascentage Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Enliven Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma, Orbus Therapeutics, Onconeutics, Celgene, Oblato, and others Key Pipeline Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Therapies ELVN-001, TERN-701, Navtemadlin, Ruxolitinib, Vodobatinib, KDS-1001, and others

Scope of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Myeloid Leukemia drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Myeloid Leukemia drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about chronic myeloid leukemia drugs in development @ Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Analysis 12. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers 16. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted chronic myeloid leukemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic myeloid leukemia companies, including Kartos Therapeutics, Denovo Biopharma, Orbus Therapeutics, Onconeutics, among others.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic lymphocytic leukemia companies, including Celgene, Loxo Oncology, Octapharma, among others.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key acute myeloid leukemia companies, including Takeda Oncology, Immunity Bio, Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key acute myeloid leukemia companies, including Takeda Oncology, Immunity Bio, Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key acute lymphocytic leukemia companies, including AbbVie, Autolus Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Pinze Lifetechnology Co. Ltd., Celgene, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Oncological Drugs in 2023

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

Promising Oncolytic Virues Candidates in Pipeline

ENHERTU’s Journey in Cancer Treatment and Management

Potential of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors in Cancer Management

Evolving EGFR NSCLC Treatment Market Dynamics

Emerging Role of Digital Health in the Field of Oncology

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com