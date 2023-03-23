Aledade Expands Access to Value-Based Care for More Medicare Advantage Customers

/EIN News/ -- Bethesda, MD, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aledade, the nation’s largest independent primary care network, announced that Cigna Healthcare Medicare Advantage customers can now receive value-based care from Aledade’s network of independent primary care practices in Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia and benefit from a care experience designed to improve health outcomes and lower costs.

“Our mission at Aledade is building a better health care system for patients, practices and society, and that means meeting every patient where they are, with the coverage they have. That's why we are committed to meeting the growing numbers of seniors getting coverage through Medicare Advantage,” said Ananya Banerjee, Aledade’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This agreement is uniquely designed for practices to be successful and ensure that they find new ways to give their patients the proactive, preventive care they need to stay healthy.”

Participating practices can access Aledade’s cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, and health care policy expertise, as well as integrated care services supported by Aledade Care Solutions. Cigna Healthcare Medicare Advantage customers will experience the benefits of value-based care as more physician practices receive the tools and support they need to deliver preventive, proactive care that helps their patients live their healthiest lives.

“We want to improve the health and vitality of our customers, and one way we can do this is by working with providers that focus on improved health outcomes while keeping care affordable,” said Dr. J.B. Sobel, chief medical officer, Cigna Healthcare Medicare. “With Aledade, we are able to increase access to this care, and further advance this mission for Cigna Healthcare’s Medicare Advantage customers.”

Across the country, Aledade’s national network of more than 1,500 primary care practices has reduced preventable hospital stays, emergency room visits, and avoidable medical services by supporting independent primary care practices and health centers in their effort to provide preventive, proactive care. This has driven more than $1.2 billion in total savings across the health care system since 2014.

In a study published in the American Journal of Accountable Care, patients of primary care practices in Aledade’s physician-led ACOs were found to receive fewer costly, intensive services compared to those whose doctors were not in such models. Another national study of nearly half a million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries showed that beneficiaries in value-based care had lower rates of hospitalizations, observation stays, and emergency department visits. Patients in Aledade ACOs get more access to timely primary care and prevention; in 2021, the most recent performance year for which comprehensive data is available from Medicare, Aledade helped patients avoid more than 24,000 unnecessary hospitalizations.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,500 practices in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 150 value-based contracts representing more than 2 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

