Revolutionising ESG Investments: Human Rights as the New Driving Force!

In Conversation with Chris Caldwell of United Renewables Industry Leader Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez Unveils the Emerging Trend of Human Rights as a Crucial Component of ESG Investment Strategies

/EIN News/ --

In Conversation with Chris Caldwell of United Renewables Industry Leader Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez Unveils the Emerging Trend of Human Rights as a Crucial Component of ESG Investment Strategies

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking announcement, Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez, a renowned expert in the field of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments, has identified human rights as the next frontier for responsible investing. This new focus on human rights is expected to reshape the landscape of ESG investment strategies and set new standards for socially responsible corporations.

With global attention increasingly concentrated on sustainability and social responsibility, De Coninck-Lopez's insight into the future of ESG investments are a pivotal development. She highlights the importance of integrating human rights considerations into investment decisions, emphasising that this approach will not only protect vulnerable communities but also enhance long-term shareholder value.

According to De Coninck-Lopez, "The integration of human rights into ESG investment strategies is a natural progression in the evolution of responsible investing. Investors are becoming more conscious of the impact their investments have on society, and the focus on human rights will ensure that companies are held accountable for their actions in a global context."

This shift toward human rights-based ESG investments signifies a crucial turning point for businesses and investors alike. Companies that prioritise human rights will have a competitive advantage in attracting investment, as investors increasingly seek out businesses that demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and ethical practices.

De Coninck-Lopez further explains, "The alignment of investment strategies with human rights principles not only fosters positive social change but also minimises the risk of financial losses resulting from controversies and reputational damage."

Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez's identification of human rights as the next ESG investment frontier paves the way for a new era of responsible investing. By emphasising the importance of human rights in ESG strategies, investors and businesses alike can contribute to a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.

About Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez

Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez is a leading expert in ESG investments, and currently Global Head of ESG for Invesco, with years of experience in developing and implementing responsible investment strategies. Her insights into the future of ESG investing are shaping the industry and guiding investors toward more sustainable and ethical investment opportunities.

About Chris Caldwell

Chris Caldwell is the CEO of United Renewables, a global constructor and operator of renewable energy infrastructure. With over 20 years of experience in the cleantech sector, Caldwell is a respected leader in the sustainable business community.

Season one of the Conversations on Climate Podcast series is a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

The latest episode, featuring Cathrine De Coninck-Lopez is available here.

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Previous guests include Sir Andrew Likierman , Julio Dal Poz , Professor Jean-Pierre Benoît , Professor Ioannou , Tara Schmidt , Professor Dan Cable , Professor Zoe Chance , Professor Kathleen O’Connor .

All previous episodes can be found here. Related articles can be found here.

The article relating to this press release can be found here.

CONTACT Isabella Hawke – Sales and Marketing Consultant

COMPANY United Renewables

PHONE +447624457139

EMAIL IIhawke@unitedrenewables.co.uk

WEB unitedrenewables.co.uk/resources

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49d3b899-b3ff-4bbe-bfeb-224ec2ac147c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e84ac090-dbeb-4ca2-a1f8-a6d44bf5d484