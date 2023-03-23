Growing Demand for Advanced Therapies Drives Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoimmune diseases occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues, leading to inflammation and damage. Autoimmune disease therapeutics are treatments that aim to help manage the symptoms of autoimmune diseases by suppressing or modifying the immune system's activity.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Immunosuppressants: These drugs work by suppressing the immune system's activity, which can help reduce inflammation and prevent further damage to tissues. Examples include corticosteroids, methotrexate, and cyclophosphamide.

Biologics: Biologics are a type of medication made from living cells that target specific molecules in the immune system. They work by blocking the activity of certain immune cells or proteins that contribute to inflammation. Examples include adalimumab, infliximab, and rituximab.

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs): DMARDs are a class of drugs that slow down the progression of autoimmune diseases and reduce joint damage. Examples include methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and leflunomide.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs): These drugs help reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation in the body. Examples include ibuprofen and naproxen.

Autoimmune disease therapeutics can help manage the symptoms of autoimmune diseases, but they may also have side effects. It is important to work closely with a healthcare provider to find the right treatment plan for each individual.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 -

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at $109,833 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Recent launch of advanced therapeutics plays a major role in the growth of the autoimmune disease therapeutics market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of autoimmune disease and strong presence of late stage pipeline drugs are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Increase in adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, surge in wide availability of advanced therapeutics, and rise in number of research and development activities drive the growth in the market. However, high initial costs related to advanced therapeutics restrain the market growth. On the other hand, strong presence of pipeline drugs and opportunities in emerging economies create new pathways in the industry.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Rheumatology: Rheumatologists are doctors who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune diseases that affect the joints, muscles, and bones, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriatic arthritis.

Dermatology: Dermatologists may use autoimmune disease therapeutics to treat skin conditions that result from an overactive immune system, such as psoriasis and eczema.

Gastroenterology: Gastroenterologists may use autoimmune disease therapeutics to treat inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Neurology: Neurologists may use autoimmune disease therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases that affect the nervous system, such as multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis.

Endocrinology: Endocrinologists may use autoimmune disease therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases that affect the endocrine system, such as type 1 diabetes and Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

Autoimmune disease therapeutics may also be used in other segments of the population depending on the specific autoimmune disease being treated.

According to sales channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online stores. Online providers segment is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period owing to rise in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods and increase in awareness about online pharmacy with rise in number of internet users. On the other side, drug store & retail pharmacy segment is estimated to be the major revenue contributor due to massive presence of these pharmacies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Disease Severity: The severity of the autoimmune disease can impact the choice of treatment and the dosage required. More severe cases may require stronger and more aggressive treatments.

Age and Gender: The age and gender of the patient can also impact the choice of treatment. Some autoimmune diseases are more prevalent in certain age groups or genders.

Genetics: Genetics plays a significant role in the development of autoimmune diseases. Some individuals may have a higher risk of developing an autoimmune disease due to their genetic makeup.

Lifestyle Factors: Lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and stress can impact the immune system and contribute to the development or exacerbation of autoimmune diseases.

Access to Treatment: Access to healthcare and affordable treatments can impact the ability of individuals to manage their autoimmune diseases effectively.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America accounted for a major market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Higher prevalence of autoimmune disease, early diagnosis, easy availability of advanced therapeutics, strong presence of key players, favorable reimbursement in healthcare system, and higher number of trained medical professionals are key drivers of the North America autoimmune disease therapeutics market. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in number of target population, rise in adoption of therapeutics with development in healthcare infrastructure.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A.

