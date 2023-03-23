Spain-Turkey: Scientology sends over 400 kg of new clothes, over 500 mattresses, pillows and 70000 facemasks

Scientology VM Maria loading donations

MADRID, SPAIN, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The international efforts continue in order to help Turkey and Syria after the horrendous natural disaster that ended with the life of so many.

An estimated 1.9 million people are living in tents or temporary shelters in Turkey. Their homes were destroyed by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the early morning of February 6, a 7.7 magnitude quake 9 hours later, and some 16,000 aftershocks. The Scientology Turkey Disaster Response Team, composed of experienced and trained volunteers, continues to distribute urgently needed supplies to those in need. And this happens while more Volunteer Ministers continue working on collecting supplies, cloths and any needed materials.

For example, a Volunteer Ministers in the Canary Island Juan Manuel and Araceli spread the word among friends, and collected 441 kilograms of clothes, new clothes, to be sent to Turkey. Juan Manuel and Araceli are often active whenever the help is need and last year they were among the first to assist when a volcano erupted in the Canary Islands, and they rapidly gathered a team from the Spanish peninsula to come and help.

Another family of Scientologists from Valencia (Carlos and Janika), who have a company from the textile industry has also provided more than 500 mattresses, pillows, and over 70.000 facemasks, that can be used by everyone in the vast disaster zones but by survivors but also by rescue team volunteers. Carlos and Janika, when the COVID-19 pandemic started, they knew that that they had to make a change in their operations, basically due to the scarcity of masks and immediately reorganized their production line and machineries and became one of the fastest producers of facemasks in their region, which with the Earthquake now in Turkey and Syria, has come to be handy.

“The need for assistance is great,” says the Scientology Volunteer Ministers international disaster response coordinator.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, calling on Scientologists to use what they know to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man, has inspired tremendous growth in the Volunteer Ministers movement.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.” Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”