Ramadan to Begin on Thursday in Morocco – Ministry

MOROCCO, March 23 - The holy month of Ramadan of the year 1444 AH will begin on Thursday in Morocco, the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs announced.

In a statement, the ministry said it observed the lunar crescent of the holy month on Wednesday 29 Sha'ban 1444 A.H., corresponding to March 22, 2023 after the Al-Maghrib prayer, adding that the observation of the lunar crescent announcing the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan has been confirmed.

Therefore, the 1st Ramadan will correspond to Thursday, March 23, 2023, according to the same source.

May God, in this blessed month, fill HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist him, with His favors and renew such an occasion for HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and all members of the illustrious Royal Family in benefits and welfare, and for the Moroccan people and the entire Islamic Ummah in progress and prosperity, concludes the Ministry.

MAP: 22 March 2023