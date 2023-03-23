Counterterrorism: U.S. Expert Highlights Morocco's Effective Strategy

MOROCCO, March 23 - Morocco's counterterrorism and counter violent extremism strategy stands out for its holistic and proactive approach, said Ido Levy, a research associate at the U.S. think tank Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

"Morocco has developed a robust capability to apprehend individuals" imbued with radical ideologies, dismantle extremist cells and thwart terrorist attacks through its own investment and international cooperation, he told MAP, in the wake of recent arrests by Moroccan security services of extremists affiliated with Daesh.

Levy also noted that the Kingdom has equipped itself with the necessary means to carry out its strategy to prevent and combat radicalization and violent extremism, including through education, religious institutions and rehabilitation programs for prisoners convicted of cases of extremism and terrorism.

He cited in this context the "Moussalaha" program developed in 2017 by the General Delegation of Prison Administration and Rehabilitation (DGAPR), in cooperation with the Rabita Mohammadia of Ulemas, the National Council for Human Rights (CNDH) and specialized experts.

The Moroccan authorities have developed programs "and even games to promote" the values of moderation, especially among young people, he stressed, believing that this approach, which combines an uncompromising fight against terrorism and sustained efforts in prevention is more important than ever to thwart the scourge of terrorism.

The American expert also highlighted the "strong and long-standing" partnership between Morocco and the United States, particularly in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

"Other countries should look to Morocco as an example of how strong, long-term partnership with the United States” and their allies, he said, adding that this partnership has led to real results in the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups.

MAP: 22 March 2023