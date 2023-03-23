Proteinase K Market is estimated to be 126.1 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.5% - By PMI
The report "Proteinase K Market, By Type, By Physical Form, By Application, By End User – Global Forecast till 2029.”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The major factor driving the growth of the Proteinase K market is its wide range of applications. Proteinase K is used in DNA extraction, RNA isolation, protein sequencing, and other applications in the biotechnology industry. It is also used in the production of vaccines, diagnostic kits, and other pharmaceuticals.
Proteinase K is an enzyme that breaks down proteins and is widely used in various industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. The Proteinase K market has been growing steadily over the past few years due to the increasing demand for the enzyme in various applications.
Key Highlights:
• In June 2020, Codexis, Inc., a leading protein engineering company and developer of high-performance enzymes, and Alphazyme LLC, an emerging leader in the development and manufacture of nucleic acid metabolizing enzymes, announced a co-marketing & enzyme supply collaboration agreement for the production and co-marketing of enzymes for life science applications.
• Proteinase K has great medical and pharmaceutical importance due to its crucial role in biological processes and in the life cycle of several pathogens. Their application includes the production of Klenow fragments, peptide synthesis, and digestion of unwanted proteins during nucleic acid purification, cell culture, and many others. Furthermore, Proteinase K has potential in the detection of COVID-19 which is also anticipated to provide growth avenues to the market. Thus, all these factors are positively impacting the overall market growth.
Analyst View:
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
According to World Health Organisation report, the burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide. Growth of the proteinase K market is mainly uplifted by expanding prevalence of chronic diseases. It has been calculated that, in 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease.
Increasing demand for gene therapy
According to Gene Therapy Net, Glybera (Alipogene tiparvovec) is a gene therapy treatment designed to reverse lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD), a rare inherited disorder which can cause severe pancreatitis. In July 2012, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended it for approval and the recommendation was endorsed by the European Commission in November 2012. With this, stability and low production cost of proteinase K is estimated to rise global proteinase K market over the forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Proteinase K Market accounted for US$ 65.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 126.1 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The market report has been segmented based on the type, physical form, application, end-user and region.
• Depending upon Type, the market is segmented into natural proteinase K and recombinant proteinase K
• By Physical Form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.
• By Application the market is segmented into nucleic acids isolation, mitochondria isolation, endotoxin removal, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time (RT) PCR, and others.
• By End User the market is segmented into bio-pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical companies, academic & research centers, and contract research organization
• By Region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is at the forefront of growth in the region and is also an important revenue contributor in the global arena. The increasing number of cancer cases, growing next-generation sequencing (NGS), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) applications are stimulating the growth of the region.
Most Common Asked Questions:
1. What are the applications of Proteinase K?
Ans. Proteinase K is widely used in various industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. It is used in DNA extraction, RNA isolation, protein sequencing, and other applications in the biotechnology industry. It is also used in the production of vaccines, diagnostic kits, and other pharmaceuticals.
2. How is Proteinase K produced?
Ans. Proteinase K is produced by fermentation of the bacteria Tritirachium album. The enzyme is then purified and stabilized for use in various applications.
3. What is the optimal temperature and pH for Proteinase K activity?
Ans. Proteinase K has optimal activity at a temperature of 55-60°C and a pH range of 6.5-8.0.
4. What are the storage conditions for Proteinase K?
Ans. Proteinase K should be stored at -20°C or lower in a dry and sterile container to prevent degradation and contamination.
5. Is Proteinase K harmful to human health?
Ans. Proteinase K is not harmful to human health when used as directed. However, it is a proteolytic enzyme and can cause skin and eye irritation if it comes into contact with them. Proper personal protective equipment (PPE) should be worn when handling Proteinase K.
6. Can Proteinase K be used in food applications?
Ans. Proteinase K is a protease enzyme that is commonly used in molecular biology applications to digest proteins, remove nucleases, and isolate DNA and RNA from biological samples. However, it is not typically used in food applications due to several reasons.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in global global Proteinase K Market include: -
• Merck KGaA
• Codexis, Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Amano Enzyme Inc.
• Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd.
• Biocatalysts Ltd.
• Amicogen
• Dyadic International
• BBI Solutions
• Affymetrix
• American Laboratories
Market Segmentation of this report:
By Type (Natural Proteinase K and Recombinant Proteinase K)
By Physical Form (Liquid and Powder)
By Application (Nucleic Acids Isolation, Mitochondria Isolation, Endotoxin Removal, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Real-Time (RT) PCR, and Others)
By End User (Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Centres, and Contract Research Organization)
Regional Insights:
Regionally, the overall industry is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America proteinase K market held a dominant position in 2019. In terms of value, it was followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness positive growth owing to increased governmental funding for research in life science sector, increasing demand for biological products and rising presence of biopharmaceutical companies in the region.
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029
