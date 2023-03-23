An Easter Miracle at Taj Maldives: Family, Feast, Traditions and Adventure

This Easter, Taj Maldives will transform into a wonderland of childhood dreams and lifelong memories as familial bonding takes centre-stage amidst some of the most picturesque locales in the Maldives. A slew of exciting activities and immersive experiences await guests at the award-winning resorts – Taj Exotica and Taj Coral Reef. In 2023, more than ever, the Easter weekend brings a joyous occasion to gather in the spirit of togetherness and gratitude. To mark this celebration, the resorts have curated a treasure of activities that’ll induce silly squeals of laughter, wide-eyed awe, long sighs of gastronomic indulgence and whoops of abandon amidst the warmth of community.

The guests are invited to relive old traditions and craft new ones by immersing themselves in our fantastic Easter Calendar:

Easter Activities at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives

FROM HERE TO INFINITY

Our Easter Feast (served alongside our gorgeous Infinity Pool, accompanied by live music) is laden with festive favourites. Including honey-glazed ham, roast leg of lamb, pan-fried foie gras, gourmet cheeses, homemade ice-cream and sorbets, classic Easter desserts and lots more.

Date: 8th April, 2023 | Time: 1900 to 2200 hours | US$ 130++ per person

HOP SKIP AND JUMP!

Kids can hop across to the lobby or breakfast room to welcome our Easter Bunny and take-home sweet treats (and lots of beachside pics).

Date: 9th April, 2023 | Time: 0930 hours onwards

MOMENTS TO TREASURE!

Egg-sighting time ahead! Our Easter Egg Treasure Hunt will have kids cracking clues to locate our rather well-hidden Easter Egg. The winners will get a very special gift.

Date: 9th April, 2023 | Time: 0930 hours onwards Venue: Lobby

A CRUISE WITH THE FAMILY!

Sail into the evening with your loved ones and experience an authentic Maldivian cruise.

Kindly contact the butler to book this experience in advance.

Date: 9th April, 2023 | Time: 1700 to 1800 hours | US$ 80++ per person

GO BANANAS!

Let your kids hit the water on banana boats and fun tubes (with a lifeguard in tow). Or let them make bubbles and memories on our Bubble Maker.

Kindly contact the butler to book this experience in advance.

Date: 9th April, 2023 | Time: 1700 to 1800 hours

Easter Activities at Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa, Maldives

EASTER COOKIE DECORATION

Just when you thought cookies couldn’t get any sweeter! Using bright-coloured icing, kids can create their own cookie designs.

Time: 1100 to 1200 hours | Venue: Reef Bar

EASTER EGG PAINTING

An age-old Easter tradition that encourages creativity and imagination. Rainbow-like paints bring the eggs to life!

Time: 1200 to 1500 hours | Venue: Reef Bar

EASTER SCAVENGER HUNT

A fun way to earn your treats, each step of the scavenger hunt has something exciting in store for the little adventurers.

Time: 1500 to 1600 hours | Starting point: Reef Bar

CALLING ALL EASTER FEASTERS!

Enjoy nature’s most spectacular show as you drift into the horizon on our special Sunset Cruise.

Time: 1715 to 1815 hours.

Step off the cruise and waltz into dreamy festivities that await you at our Poolside Reef Bar, where the dinner is classic and best enjoyed under the glittering dome of frozen blue. Easter carols by resident DJ Anna, set the tone for the night.

Time: 1900 to 2130 hours | US$ 30++ per couple – US$ 10++ per child above 05 years



For more information, please visitwww.tajhotels.com