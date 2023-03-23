Dentures Market is estimated to be 4.6 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2% – By PMI
The report "Dentures Market, By Type, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentures market refers to the segment of the dental industry that deals with the production and distribution of artificial teeth and gums used to replace missing or damaged teeth. Dentures are removable dental prosthetics that can be used to replace a full arch of teeth (full dentures) or just a few teeth (partial dentures). They are custom-made to fit the individual's mouth and can be made of a variety of materials, such as acrylic resin or porcelain. The demand for dentures is driven by factors such as the aging population, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and growing awareness of oral health. According to the World Health Organization, dental caries and periodontal disease are the most prevalent dental diseases globally, affecting over 90% of the world's population. This has led to a rise in the number of people seeking dental treatments and procedures, including dentures.
Frequently Asked Questions for Dentures Market:
Q. What are the different types of dentures?
A. The different types of dentures include full dentures, partial dentures, immediate dentures, and implant-supported dentures.
Q. How are dentures made?
A. Dentures are made through a process that involves taking impressions of the mouth, creating a model of the dentures, and then adjusting and refining the dentures until they fit comfortably in the patient's mouth.
Q. How do I take care of my dentures?
A. Dentures should be cleaned daily using a soft-bristled brush and a denture cleaner. They should also be soaked in water or a denture solution overnight to prevent them from drying out.
Q. How much do dentures cost?
A. The cost of dentures can vary depending on factors such as the type of dentures, the materials used, and the location of the dental practice. In the United States, the cost of dentures can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.
Q. Are dentures covered by insurance?
A. Many dental insurance plans cover at least some of the cost of dentures. However, the amount of coverage can vary depending on the specific plan.
Key Highlights:
• In August 2019, Carbon and Dentsply inaugurated Lucitone Digital Print Denture material system and workflow. This collaborative effort aims at introducing the first dentures that were crafted by Carbon and digitally produced with the material by Dentsply Sirona.
• In February 2020, the inLab software 20.0 was launched by Dentsply Sirona. This software justified the customization of digital dentures which proved to be economically reasonable and laboratory oriented.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The dentures market accounted for 2.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region.
• Depending upon type, the partial denture segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.
• Depending application, the repair broken teeth segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.
• By region, Europe earned the most important dentures market share with revenue of USD 878.4 million in 2019. This is often attributed to the increasing prevalence of cavity and therefore the growing presence of the edentulous population. Additionally to the present, an increase within the expenditure on dental procedures and therefore the rising number of dentists also are contributing to the expansion of the regional market.
Get a Sample Copy of the Dentures Market:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4493
Analyst View:
Rising Cases of oral health issues:
The increasing incidence oral diseases such as gum disease and periodontitis are leading to tooth loss. Improper oral hygiene with gum disease increases the risk of preteen labor, diabetes, susceptibility to influenza and health conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 estimated that oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide, with caries of permanent teeth being the most common condition. Globally, it is estimated that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth.
Top most Companies Included in this Dentures Market;
• Ivoclar Vivadent AG
• GC Dental
• Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.)
• Modern Dental Group Limited
• COLTENE Group
• Dentsply Sirona
• SHOFU Dental GmbH
• Global Dental Science
• Zimmer Biomet
• VITA Zahnfabrik
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market:
With the outbreak of the COVID-19, various businesses are at the forefront to combat this pandemic. The pandemic has hindered the industrial supply chain and also disrupted the product segment. Government across the countries has imposed strict lockdown to limit the spread of disease. The pandemic has profoundly changed our everyday lives. During lockdown, opportunities for venturing outside were significantly limited; in Italy, we weren’t even allowed to go outside for walks or exercise, and in other countries there were strict time limits imposed. This has been a real problem for patients with oral treatments. This report will quantify the impact of pandemic on dentures market.
PDF Download for this Report:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4493
Segmentation:
By Type- Full Denture, and Partial Denture
By Application- Repair Broken Teeth, Implanted Teeth, and Other
Delivery Mode Regional scope:
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Similar Topics:
Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market, By Product Type (Workflow Management Solution, Asset Management Solution, Bed Management Solution, Quality Patient Care Solution, Real Time Locating System (RTLS), Event Driven Solutions, Online Registration Solution, Attendance Management Tools, Event Driven Patient Tracking, and Others), By Delivery Mode (On Premise and Cloud-Based), By Application (Standalone Solutions and Integrated Solutions), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Digital Medicine Market, By Technology (Mobile Health, EMR/HER, Telehealth, and Wireless Health), By Application (Diabetes, Mental Health, Heart Disease, Smoking, Drug Non-adherence, Obesity, COPD, and Asthma), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube